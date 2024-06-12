Fox Taps FreeWheel for Dynamic Ad Insertion in its College Football Coverage

NEW YORK—Fox Corporation has announced an expanded deal with the ad tech platform FreeWheel that will expand Fox’s dynamic ad insertion capabilities and roll out new co-developed targeting technology. FreeWheel will also become Fox’s primary ad serving partner across the entire One Fox enterprise.

As part of the agreement FreeWheel’s technology will now power Fox’s ability to offer dynamic ad insertion in college football, allowing advertisers to purchase more premium live sports inventory from Fox while also incorporating a variety of features to provide an optimal viewing experience for audiences.

Fox’s AdRise and FreeWheel have also partnered to build technology that can enrich an ad opportunity with contextual signals ranging from specific player or team information to the type of play or score happening in the live game. This further allows advertisers to purchase One Fox inventory in high attention moments where audiences are paying closer attention to the onscreen action, the companies reported.

The move is part of Fox’s ongoing shift towards automated forms of ad transactions. FreeWheel will utilize capabilities across its portfolio, including Beeswax, to create a unified pool of premium video ad inventory across the entire One Fox portfolio that can be more directly available to marketers using FreeWheel’s technology.

This long-term deal expands on FreeWheel’s previous relationship with Fox. In November 2022, Fox Corporation announced that it had tapped FreeWheel to power its One Fox video inventory across the company’s leading entertainment, sports, streaming and news portfolio.

“The TV ad marketplace is very complex and when we thought about who is doing a great job helping advertisers to cut through that clutter and drive ROI, FreeWheel clearly stood out,” said Darren Sherriff, senior vice president, advertising technology solutions, Fox. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our advertising partners a powerful way to reach engaged audiences across the entire Fox portfolio, including our premium live sports events, while prioritizing and protecting the viewer experience.”

“We are excited and proud to strengthen our relationship with Fox,” added Katy Loria, chief revenue officer, FreeWheel. “Our antidote to today’s complicated ad landscape is to provide technology and solutions to help further accelerate the momentum, growth and innovation behind premium video. As Fox’s primary ad serving partner, we are looking forward to working with them – and advertisers – to drive better business results.”