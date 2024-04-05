TV Tech's Weekly Product News Roundup

Missed any of our product news this week? Our weekly wrap-up with all the product news we published between April 1 and April 5 offers is designed to be an easy way to keep on top of all our product news. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday April 5, day by day back to our stories from Monday.

NAB Show: Synamedia Launches MEG.mini

Video software provider, Synamedia, has announced that it will debut its Media Edge Gateway mini (MEG.mini) at the 2024 NAB Show.

AJA Releases Free Stream Deck Plug-in for HELO Plus

In the run-up to the 2024 NAB Show, AJA Video Systems has released a new Stream Deck plug-in for its compact HELO Plus H.264 streaming and recording device.

New NAB Show Exhibitor MoovIT Launches helmut.cloud

Workflow specialist and Adobe SI partner MoovIT will be exhibiting for the first time at this year’s 2024 NAB Show, where it will showcase its Helmut4 video project management software, alongside helmut.cloud, its new holistic platform for workflow automation, integration and connection.

Amagi to Showcase Cloud-Based Broadcasting Solutions at 2024 NAB Show

Amagi will demo its cloud-based media production tools at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-17.

Matrox Video Expands SMPTE ST 2110 Network Interface Card Lineup

Matrox Video has introduced low-density versions of the Matrox DSX LE5 D25 LP and DSX LE6 D100 network interface controller (NIC) cards.

Samba TV Unveils Real-Time Ad Targeting for Political Advertisers

Samba TV has unveiled a new solution that it says will help political advertisers better reach shifting voting audiences at the regional, state, and national level throughout the 2024 political season.

5G Broadcast Advocates Announce New Alliance

XGen Network (XGN) and Milachi Media, as the founding members along with the LPTVBA, have announced the launch of the 5G Broadcast Collective, a new broadcast industry non-profit to promote and help deploy 5G broadcasting worldwide.

NAB Show: Harmonic to Demo Improvements for Video Streaming and Broadcast Delivery

Harmonic has announced that it will be showing improvements to its cloud and software-based appliance solutions at the 2024 NAB Show that are designed to improve video streaming and broadcast delivery.

ARRI Upgrades Its LED Fresnels to the New L-Series Plus

ARRI has announced the new L-Series Plus, a new generation of LED Fresnels, that the company says is up to 90% brighter than the original L-Series yet similar in size and weight.

JIC Certifies Comscore and VideoAmp Ahead of 2025 Upfronts

The U.S. Joint Industry Committee, which is backed by major media companies and agencies, issued the certification of their currencies following an extensive evaluation of their cross-platform solutions.

NAB Show: SSL Takes System T to the Cloud

Solid State Logic will introduce System T Cloud, a virtualized version of its System T audio mixing solution for live-to-air broadcast at the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas.

Signal Infrastructure Group Acquires Sony’s Stake in Public Media Management

Signal Infrastructure Group (SIG) has announced that they have purchased Sony Electronics Inc.’s interest in Public Media Management (PMM), the cloud-based content distribution and master control solution for public television stations.

Swank Motion Pictures Taps Interra For Improved Quality Assurance

Interra Systems, a leading provider of end-to-end quality assurance solutions to the digital media industry, has announced that its longstanding customer, Swank Motion Pictures, is using the enterprise-class version of Interra Systems' BATON solution to optimize quality control and compliance.

Gracenote Expands FAST Program into U.S.

Nielsen’s Gracenote content data business unit has announced that it is expanding its FAST Program into the U.S.

Operative to Unveil New Products, Partners for 2024 NAB Show

Ad solutions provider Operative has announced a number of product improvements and media partnerships that it will be showcasing during the 2024 NAB Show.

NDI Launches NDI 6

NDI, the global video-over-IP connectivity standard, has announced the release of NDI 6, a key update that is designed to significantly impact broadcasting and content creation.

Pliant Technologies to Introduce Crewcom Compact Radio Pack at 2024 NAB Show

Pliant Technologies has announced that it will debut its new CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack at the 2024 NAB Show on Booth C5310 between April 14 to 17. The CRP-C12 is a newly designed compact Radio Pack (RP) that was created specifically for use with any CrewCom or CrewCom CB2 system.

Triveni Digital to Show Newly Launched 3.0 GuideBuilder XM Guest Station Edition at NAB Show

Triveni Digital has launched GuideBuilder XM Guest Station Edition, which the company will show with other ATSC 3.0 innovations at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

NAB Show: Cablecast to Preview New Social Streaming and Control Room Features

Cablecast Community Media has announced that it will be previewing its new Social Streaming and Control Rooms features, which simplify direct streaming and simulcasting to social media platforms from Cablecast Automation software, at NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas (April 14-17).

MultiDyne to Unveil Updated Nanobrix Video Transport Series at 2024 NAB Show

MultiDyne plans to debut a new generation of the NanoBrix Series at NAB Show 2024, introducing new functions into the diverse family of miniature signal processing solutions.

Review: Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2

Used in both live, location, or studio productions the Micro Studio Camera will more than pull its weight.

Telos to Add Support for Dolby Digital Plus in LA-5300 Broadcast Audio Processor

Telos Alliance says it will add support for Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos encoding to its Linear Acoustic LA-5300 Broadcast Audio Processor.

NAB Show: Sencore and Showfer to Demo New Content Management and Distribution Solution

Sencore, a provider of professional content delivery solutions has announced a new collaboration with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms that will see the companies offering a new content management and distribution solution at the 2024 NAB Show.

Telemetrics Unveils Improvements to Product Line for 2024 NAB Show

Camera robotics provider Telemetrics has announced that it will show new software and hardware improvements that will boost operational capabilities across its entire portfolio of camera control systems during the 2024 NAB Show at Booth #C4420.

Cadent to Acquire AdTheorent for $324M

Cadent, one of the largest independent providers for converged TV advertising solutions has announced a definitive agreement to acquire AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. for $3.21 per share or about $324 million.