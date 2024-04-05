Amagi to Showcase Cloud-Based Broadcasting Solutions at 2024 NAB Show

Amagi will demo its cloud-based media production tools at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-17.

Amagi will be showcasing its Amagi LIVE broadcast and monetization solutions at its booth, designed to cater to the dynamic needs of news and sports broadcasters.

Targeting the growing FAST market, the company will also demonstrate new features to its one-stop modular SaaS platform for FAST, including new ad units such as overlays, badges, and picture-in-picture squeezes.

Amagi will also highlight the latest improvements to its Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud-based broadcasting solution, designed to change live automation and dynamic playlist management. With its fully redundant synchronized live automation feature, broadcasters can confidently run premium live sports events with a single operator. This multiregion solution ensures exceptionally high reliability, guaranteeing uninterrupted broadcast experiences for viewers worldwide, Amagi said.

Additionally, Amagi will preview a version of CLOUDPORT’s dynamic playlists feature, which offers sub-second playlist updates in real time, catering to dynamic environments where changes in promos and ads occur frequently.

Amagi will also participate on several panels during the show. Baskar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, Amagi will be on the panel " Streaming Investor Economics: Interest Rates, Consolidation, and Growth ," while Dan Marshall, EVP of Global SaaS Sales, will participate in " The Opportunities and Challenges of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) ." Prashant Chaudhary, Vice President, Product Management at Amagi, will dissect the intricacies of CTV ad measurement and cross-platform buying in " The Complex Business of CTV Ad Measurement, Metrics and Cross-Platform Buying " at the Streaming Summit. Additionally, Joe Ashba, Director of Solutions Architecture, Amagi will be sharing his experiences on " Migrating services from ground to cloud ."

Amagi will be in booth W2120 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.