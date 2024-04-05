Samba TV Unveils Real-Time Ad Targeting for Political Advertisers

SAN FRANCISCO—Samba TV has unveiled a new solution that it says will help political advertisers better reach shifting voting audiences at the regional, state, and national level throughout the 2024 political season.

Samba TV’s Real Time Political Audiences facilitates the next day activation of digital campaigns to reach key voter groups with time-sensitive political messaging. Using the solution advertisers can build customized political ad exposure segments and launch their targeted campaign the next day, the quickest turnaround in the industry, Samba said.

Yahoo and TelevisaUnivision, two early adopters of the new solution, have integrated Samba TV’s innovative near-real time political audience segments to better empower political advertisers on their platforms.

“In one of the most consequential elections in history, coupled with a deeply fragmented media landscape, marketers are facing one of the most challenging political seasons to reach voters,” said Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “What worked in the past no longer applies. The strategy of relentlessly hitting the same audience with political ads on traditional TV is outdated. In today's landscape, candidates must embrace a holistic approach that integrates traditional TV with real-time targeting across streaming and digital platforms to reach voters who are consuming media in entirely new ways. This tactic is vital for political advertisers seeking a competitive advantage in a pivotal election where the stakes are high for control of the White House, Congress, and regional seats of power."

“This election cycle will be more challenging than ever to reach voters,” added national media research chief innovation officer Adam Wise at Samba. “As we are well underway with the presidential campaigns, it is crucial to integrate a comprehensive understanding of your audience into your targeting strategy, merging trusted first-party sources such as Samba TV with other campaign inputs.”

In a statement explaining their early adoption of the product, TelevisaUnivision senior vice president of product management Brian Lin said that “Hispanics are one of the biggest and most influential voter groups in the U.S. As political advertisers look to further engage with our audience, we look forward to partnering with Samba TV to enable a more effective way to inform Spanish-speaking voters across the country.”

“As we’re heading into the heat of election season, campaigns need to reach relevant voters with their message at the right cadence,” said Yahoo senior vice president of product strategy and management Adam Roodman. “With Samba TV’s Real Time Political Audiences, political advertisers leveraging Yahoo DSP are able to optimize audience reach while controlling frequency to maximize results.”