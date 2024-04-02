Triveni Digital to Show Newly Launched 3.0 GuideBuilder XM Guest Station Edition at NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has launched GuideBuilder XM Guest Station Edition, which the company will show with other ATSC 3.0 innovations at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

GuideBuilder XM Guest Station Edition is a management solution for broadcasters in an ATSC 3.0 channel-sharing environment that offers 3.0 guest stations full control over their allotted NextGen TV bandwidth independent from the host station, the company said.

It enables stations to optimize video quality, digital rights management and delivery of revenue-generating services, such as datacasting, Triveni Digital said.

"Prior to this version of GuideBuilder, guest stations had to work directly with the host station to configure their ATSC 3.0 services, which was more time-consuming," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "With the guest station edition of GuideBuilder XM, we're drastically simplifying ATSC 3.0 operations, enabling NextGen TV guest stations to have total control over their own destiny within a channel sharing ecosystem."

The solution gives guest stations the ability to manage input listing services and outputs via a direct Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) of a Data Source Transport Protocol (DSTP) link to the host station's Triveni Digital Broadcast Gateway or third-party scheduler. It offers guest stations in an ATSC 3.0 ecosystem greater autonomy and control over broadcast operations while ensuring compatibility and coordination with the primary lighthouse station's infrastructure, it said.

GuideBuilder XM Guest Station Edition provides a seamless migration path and is a simple, cost-effective solution for station management. It allows guest stations to make an easy upgrade to a full GuideBuilder XM during their transition to ATSC 3.0.

See Triveni Digital in NAB Show booth W3051.

