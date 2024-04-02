MultiDyne to Unveil Updated Nanobrix Video Transport Series at 2024 NAB Show

KINGS PARK, NY—MultiDyne plans to debut a new generation of the NanoBrix Series at NAB Show 2024, introducing new functions into the diverse family of miniature signal processing solutions.

The new NanoBrix features a ruggedized enclosure, setting the stage for a second rollout phase that will allow users to house and connect multiple NanoBrix devices in a single chassis, the company said.

The NanoBrix Series became part of MultiDyne’s product family following a strategic acquisition, adding a broad range of flexible 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion and distribution solutions for managing high densities of analog and digital signals. The original NanoBrix Series includes a range of fiber-optic transceivers, multiplexers/de-multiplexers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders/de-embedders, most of which will be retained in the new series.

MultiDyne will add new devices to the series over time beginning with a new 12G to HDMI converter at NAB The new NB2-12G-HDMI provides a way for broadcast engineers to monitor 5.1 audio streams and downmix the surround signal to 2.0 stereo audio. The device accepts a 12G 4K SDI signal and converts it to HDMI for live confidence monitoring. At the same time, the embedded surround signal is used to provide a L/R multichannel downmix for stereo applications, including television sets and web streams.

MultiDyne will refresh the appearance of the NanoBrix Series beginning with the NB2-12G-HDMI, with MultiDyne’s familiar branding added to brighter orange and black foundational coatings. The NB2-12G-HDMI and other updated NanoBrix products include 5-volt USB/USB-C powering and an accessory cable, along with magnetic mounting capability that makes it easier to conceal devices inside studios and equipment racks, according to the company. The NB2-SDI-HDMI is also available with a single-channel fiber input and can regenerate the incoming signal for daisy-chained monitors.

Jesse Foster, VP of Products and Western Sales, says that the NB2-12G-HDMI essentially offers the same functionality as the NBX-3G-HDMI-DMX, which broadcasters worldwide use today to monitor and/or downmix HD signals.

“This specific product represents the continued expansion of our 12G products for the 4K single-link infrastructure,” said Foster, who adds that MultiDyne has also added 12G connectivity and transport to its HoneyBadger bulk fiber transport platform, introduced at NAB Show 2023. “These are problem-solving devices that allow broadcasters to troubleshoot the absence of surround channels in the 5.1 audio mix, or noise issues that result from oddities or artifacts in the stereo downmix.”

The updated NanoBrix Series will soon expand with the NB2-10G-TRX copper 10G over fiber transceiver, with optional PoE+ support. Foster says this product will be available in single and dual-fiber configurations and “will fit right alongside the NB2-12G-HDMI in the frame system, as will all future NanoBrix products.”

MultiDyne will also highlight its HoneyBadger, a ruggedized field fiber solution for today’s content producers faced with a broader array of formats, signals and connectors than ever while seeking to bridge the gap between fiber and IP. The 5RU solution removes limitations around local signal connectivity and extension through high I/O density and two independent 1Gb local-area network (LAN) extensions, the latter of which enables IP connectivity over single-mode fiber strands.

MultiDyne will be in Booth C7107 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17.