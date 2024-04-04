ARRI Upgrades Its LED Fresnels to the New L-Series Plus

MUNICH—ARRI has announced the new L-Series Plus, a new generation of LED Fresnels, that the company says is up to 90% brighter than the original L-Series.

The new L-Series Plus also offers direct network data input and the intuitive onboard control interface known from ARRI SkyPanel, while retaining appreciated features such as continuous focusability from spot to flood; a smooth, homogenous light field; and complete control over the color and intensity of light.

Originally introduced in 2011, ARRI L-Series LED luminaires were the first professional alternatives to popular tungsten Fresnels.

The new ARRI L-Series Plus fixtures come in two sizes: the L5-C Plus features a five-inch, while the L7-C Plus features a seven-inch Fresnel lens. Despite being approximately the same size and weight as their predecessors, the L-Series Plus products provide up to 90% more light output, making them much more powerful and versatile as lighting tools (average output increase, depending on model, beam angle, and color temperature is 60%). Existing barndoors and all other L-Series accessories are fully compatible with the new Plus range, the company reported.

ARRI said that the new series takes the renowned and proven benchmark of LED Fresnel fixtures to the next level. The L-Series Plus introduces enhanced connectivity by implementing network data input and lighting control via the ArtNet and Streaming ACN industry standards. Workflows are simplified by the familiar onboard control and user interface of the classic SkyPanel, while light output is specifically calibrated for optimal reproduction on broadcast and digital cinema cameras, ensuring pleasing skin tones and vividly rendered colors.

Designed to be robust and ergonomic, L-Series Plus fixtures live up to the quality and reliability standards for which ARRI is known. Their build quality and flexibility make them suitable for a wide range of use cases, from studio and location work on movies and television to live entertainment, photography, theater, and corporate productions. A combination of passively cooled housing and a discreet encapsulated fan guarantee the most silent operation even in the most critical environments, the company said.

At the heart of the L-Series Plus concept remain the core benefits of tuneability, color fidelity, rugged durability, and ease of use, now upgraded to the latest connectivity standards. Three individual knobs permit the brightness, color temperature, and green/magenta point to be fine-tuned, while a focus knob on the side of each fixture allows for smooth adjustment of the beam spread, just like conventional sources, ARRI reported.

L5-C Plus and L7-C Plus fixtures will be available from June 2024 in blue and silver or sleek all-black colorways, with either a manual or PO yoke. The existing L-Series (L5-C, L7-C, L10-C) will be discontinued upon the release of L-Series Plus.