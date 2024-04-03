Gracenote Expands FAST Program into U.S.

NEW YORK—Nielsen’s Gracenote content data business unit has announced that it is expanding its FAST Program into the U.S.

The FAST Program is designed to help content owners and providers more easily launch new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. The expansion means that U.S.-based content owners can distribute their TV programs and movies to leading streaming platforms along with industry-standard Gracenote metadata ensuring their offerings are discoverable and monetizable.

In announcing the expansion, Gracenote noted that FAST channels are undergoing rapid growth and it cited data from eMarketer showing that nearly one-third of the U.S. population or 114.5 million viewers are expected to watch FAST channels by 2027.

First introduced in Europe in late 2023, the Gracenote FAST Program will help U.S.-based content owners navigate the process of launching and distributing their FAST channels with the enriched metadata attributes that are critical in driving viewer discoverability. The program leverages Gracenote's existing distribution network which comprises leading streaming platforms, facilitating seamless onboarding and immediate content availability for participants, Gracenote reported.

"Go-to-market complexity in the FAST ecosystem can slow the process of launching channels and getting content in front of entertainment-hungry viewers," said Tim Cutting, chief revenue officer at Gracenote. "By removing obstacles for content owners in the U.S., the Gracenote FAST Program facilitates wider content distribution, better content discovery and deeper viewer engagement. Ultimately, this helps participants maximize ad monetization against their valuable content assets and position themselves for success now and into the future."

While data requirements differ by streaming platform, Gracenote ensures relevant metadata and assets are available to the Gracenote distribution network of platforms for FAST channel deployment. Once content owners submit their programs and schedules, Gracenote distributes enriched, normalized program data and EPG data directly to the streaming platforms.

Qualifying Gracenote FAST Program participants will benefit from:

Ingestible schedules: Standardized date and time formats for each program airing ensure linear schedule accuracy and aid tune-in.

Enhanced merchandising assets: Enriched program synopses and visual imagery that power program presentation regardless of platform and draw viewers in.

Expanded metadata coverage: Standardized genre categorizations and more advanced data tags leveraging Gracenote taxonomy make your content findable in current and future discovery experiences.