TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2025 NAB Show
Awards are judged on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the media & entertainment tech industry
TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online.
The Best of Show Awards, from TV Tech and other brands at its parent company Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2025 NAB Show and submitted nominations.
Congratulations to this year's winners (listed here with the company name followed by their winning product):
- Accedo - Accedo Insights
- Actus Digital - Actus Digitals’ Actus X
- Adder Technology - ADDERView Matrix
- Adobe - Generative Extend in Premiere Pro
- Akta - Media Content Platform (MCP)
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Media Quality-Aware Resiliency (MQAR), an integrated capability between Amazon CloudFront and AWS Elemental Media Services
- Apantac - SDM-ST-2100
- Appear - X5
- Ateliere - Creative Technologies Ateliere Live
- Avid - Wolftech Go Mobile App
- BirdDog Technologies - KBD
- Bitcentral - Fusion Insights
- BitFire - BitFire Platform
- Black Box - DESKVUE PE IP Multi-Source Receiver
- Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic PYXIS 12K
- Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive
- Boland Monitors - X4K 42HDR-OLED
- Boris FX - SynthEyes 2025
- Bridge Technologies - VB400 Sync Generator
- Canon U.S.A Inc. - Optical Unit for 4K Field Box Lenses
- Cinnafilm, Inc. - Tachyon LIVE and IPx LIVE
- Clear-com - FreeSpeak Icon
- Cobalt Digital - ARIA AUD-MON Audio Monitor
- Comcast Technology Solutions - Cloud TV Platform
- Core SWX - MoXIE Solo
- CueScript - CSMPPB Perfect Balance Plate
- Dalet - Dalet Pyramid Rundown
- DJI - DJI RS 4 Mini
- Dolby - Dolby’s Server-Guided Ad Insertion Solution
- Dream Chip Technologies GmbH - AtomTwo
- EditShare - Ultimate EFS Field
- ENCO - enCaption
- ENENSYS Teamcast - Vortex III
- Evertz - NEXX with FX-LINK
- Fincons Group and NBCUniversal - NBC - Telemundo NextGen TV Broadcast App Evolution: Unlocking Addressable Advertising and Empowering Local Engagement
- FOR-A - FOR-A IMPULSE
- GatesAir - ATSC 3.0 Modulator
- GlobalM - GlobalM SDVN Gateway
- Grass Valley - Event Producer X
- Guangdong SIRUI Optical Co., Ltd - SIRUI 20mm T1.8 1.33X S35 Auto-focus Anamorphic Lens
- Haivision - Falkon X2
- Harmonic - XOS Advanced Media Processor
- Hollyland Technology - Cosmo C2 Wireless Video Transmitter
- IHSE USA - Draco XStreme
- Imagine Communications - SNP-XL
- Interra Systems - ORION with Multiviewer
- LiveU - LiveU IQ (LIQ)
- LTN - LTN Channel Distribution
- LucidLink - New LucidLink
- Magewell - Modator 2U – High-performance, high-density IP conversion
- Maxon - Maxon Studio
- Mediagenix - Mediagenix Humanized Semantic Search
- MediaKind - MediaKind’s Multiview solution
- Miri Technologies - Miri X510 Dual-Cellular Bonding Network Router
- Moments Lab - MXT-2 Custom Moments
- NETGEAR AV - NETGEAR Engage
- Nxtedition - nxtedition XR/Mixed Reality Studio Control
- OBSBOT - OBSBOT Tail 2
- OpenDrives - Atlas data storage and management platform
- PTZOptics - Studio 4K
- Quantum - Scalar i7 RAPTOR
- Riedel Communications - DSP-1216HL Desktop SmartPanel
- Ross Video - Carbonite HyperMax
- Sandisk - Sandisk Extreme PRO with USB4® Portable SSD
- Saramonic - K9
- Solid State Logic - System T Cloud
- Sony Electronics - BVM-HX1710 & BVM-HX1710N
- Synamedia - Synamedia Senza
- TAG Video Systems - QC Station
- Techex - tx darwin
- Telemetrics - TeleScope Robotic Jib system
- Telestream - Vantage
- Telos Alliance - Linear Acoustic AERO.enterprise Virtualized High-Density DTV Loudness Control & Upmixing
- Telycam - Explore broadcast-class PTZ camera
- Teradek - Prism Jetpack
- ThinkAnalytics - ThinkMediaAI
- Tightrope Media Systems - MediaScribe
- Veritone - Veritone Discovery
- Verizon Business - Private Network with Enterprise AI Module
- Vinten - Versine 360
- Vislink - DragonFly V 5G Miniature Transmitter
- Wheatstone - TVe Mix Engine Near Instantaneous Failover
- Zixi - Zixi Market Switching
