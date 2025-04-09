TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2025 NAB Show

TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online.

The Best of Show Awards, from TV Tech and other brands at its parent company Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2025 NAB Show and submitted nominations.

Congratulations to this year's winners (listed here with the company name followed by their winning product):

Accedo - Accedo Insights

Actus Digital - Actus Digitals' Actus X

Adder Technology - ADDERView Matrix

Adobe - Generative Extend in Premiere Pro

Akta - Media Content Platform (MCP)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Media Quality-Aware Resiliency (MQAR), an integrated capability between Amazon CloudFront and AWS Elemental Media Services

Apantac - SDM-ST-2100

Appear - X5

Ateliere - Creative Technologies Ateliere Live

Avid - Wolftech Go Mobile App

BirdDog Technologies - KBD

Bitcentral - Fusion Insights

BitFire - BitFire Platform

Black Box - DESKVUE PE IP Multi-Source Receiver

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic PYXIS 12K

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive

Boland Monitors - X4K 42HDR-OLED

Boris FX - SynthEyes 2025

Bridge Technologies - VB400 Sync Generator

Canon U.S.A Inc. - Optical Unit for 4K Field Box Lenses

Cinnafilm, Inc. - Tachyon LIVE and IPx LIVE

Clear-com - FreeSpeak Icon

Cobalt Digital - ARIA AUD-MON Audio Monitor

Comcast Technology Solutions - Cloud TV Platform

Core SWX - MoXIE Solo

CueScript - CSMPPB Perfect Balance Plate

Dalet - Dalet Pyramid Rundown

DJI - DJI RS 4 Mini

Dolby - Dolby's Server-Guided Ad Insertion Solution

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH - AtomTwo

EditShare - Ultimate EFS Field

ENCO - enCaption

ENENSYS Teamcast - Vortex III

Evertz - NEXX with FX-LINK

Fincons Group and NBCUniversal - NBC - Telemundo NextGen TV Broadcast App Evolution: Unlocking Addressable Advertising and Empowering Local Engagement

FOR-A - FOR-A IMPULSE

GatesAir - ATSC 3.0 Modulator

GlobalM - GlobalM SDVN Gateway

Grass Valley - Event Producer X

Guangdong SIRUI Optical Co., Ltd - SIRUI 20mm T1.8 1.33X S35 Auto-focus Anamorphic Lens

Haivision - Falkon X2

Harmonic - XOS Advanced Media Processor

Hollyland Technology - Cosmo C2 Wireless Video Transmitter

IHSE USA - Draco XStreme

Imagine Communications - SNP-XL

Interra Systems - ORION with Multiviewer

LiveU - LiveU IQ (LIQ)

LTN - LTN Channel Distribution

LucidLink - New LucidLink

Magewell - Modator 2U – High-performance, high-density IP conversion

Maxon - Maxon Studio

Mediagenix - Mediagenix Humanized Semantic Search

MediaKind - MediaKind's Multiview solution

Miri Technologies - Miri X510 Dual-Cellular Bonding Network Router

Moments Lab - MXT-2 Custom Moments

NETGEAR AV - NETGEAR Engage

Nxtedition - nxtedition XR/Mixed Reality Studio Control

OBSBOT - OBSBOT Tail 2

OpenDrives - Atlas data storage and management platform

PTZOptics - Studio 4K

Quantum - Scalar i7 RAPTOR

Riedel Communications - DSP-1216HL Desktop SmartPanel

Ross Video - Carbonite HyperMax

Sandisk - Sandisk Extreme PRO with USB4® Portable SSD

Saramonic - K9

Solid State Logic - System T Cloud

Sony Electronics - BVM-HX1710 & BVM-HX1710N

Synamedia - Synamedia Senza

TAG Video Systems - QC Station

Techex - tx darwin

Telemetrics - TeleScope Robotic Jib system

Telestream - Vantage

Telos Alliance - Linear Acoustic AERO.enterprise Virtualized High-Density DTV Loudness Control & Upmixing

Telycam - Explore broadcast-class PTZ camera

Teradek - Prism Jetpack

ThinkAnalytics - ThinkMediaAI

Tightrope Media Systems - MediaScribe

Veritone - Veritone Discovery

Verizon Business - Private Network with Enterprise AI Module

Vinten - Versine 360

Vislink - DragonFly V 5G Miniature Transmitter

Wheatstone - TVe Mix Engine Near Instantaneous Failover

- TVe Mix Engine Near Instantaneous Failover Zixi - Zixi Market Switching