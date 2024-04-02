Telos to Add Support for Dolby Digital Plus in LA-5300 Broadcast Audio Processor

Telos Alliance says it will add support for Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos encoding to its Linear Acoustic LA-5300 Broadcast Audio Processor.

The LA-5300 turnkey solution provides loudness control, upmixing, optional Nielsen and Verance Aspect watermark encoding, and Next Generation Audio using Dolby AC-4, all while maintaining these same processing and watermarking capabilities for their 2- and 5.1-channel HD signals using Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus encoding, according to Telos.

An upcoming software update for the LA-5300 will make it possible to add Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos encoding—aka Dolby Digital Plus with JOC (Joint Object Encoding)—as a licensed option. This will allow broadcasters not using the Dolby AC-4 codec to deliver object-based immersive audio to streaming services or UHD cable and satellite feeds.

“The ability to provide the option of Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos greatly expands the usefulness of the LA-5300 and positions it as a universal television audio processor and encoder,” said Larry Schindel, Linear Acoustic Product Manager. “Whether you’re an over-the-air broadcaster using Dolby AC-4 to provide immersive audio or distributing immersive content via over-the-top or streaming platforms using Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos, the LA-5300 delivers.”

A single LA-5300 can handle up to four programs and provide unique encoded streams for the main program audio, SAP, and video descriptive services. The software update enabling the Dolby Digital Plus with Atmos option in the LA-5300 will be available by the end of Q2 2024 through Telos’ network of Linear Acoustic channel partners.