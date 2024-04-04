NAB Show: SSL Takes System T to the Cloud

OXFORD, UK—Solid State Logic will introduce System T Cloud, a virtualized version of its System T audio mixing solution for live-to-air broadcast at the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas.

System T Cloud delivers the same premium audio quality, feature set, and interface as the hardware-based version and is “a complete and comprehensive broadcast audio solution,” the company said.

(Image credit: SSL)

Cloud-based, or ‘virtualized’ audio processing presents the next significant step forward in production technology, offering substantial benefits to broadcasters and service providers, SSL said. Operational costs are minimized by reducing physical hardware onsite, while idle resource capacity can be utilised more efficiently. The ability to easily manage multiple live events in various geographical locations from a single control room reduces travel and lowers the carbon footprint of production operations.

Over the past two years, Solid State Logic says it and fellow Audiotonix manufacturer, Calrec have been working closely with leading broadcasters to gain invaluable insights into their production needs, particularly in harnessing cloud-based processing and virtualized control. Through a series of successful Proof-of-Concept (PoC) events, encompassing both shadow and live-to-air productions, SSL and Calrec have co-developed virtualized DSP capabilities.

System T Cloud offers truly flexible capabilities with virtualized processing, control and audio routing. It provides up to 256 processing paths, supporting stereo, 5.1 and immersive formats, all controlled via hardware or software interfaces from any location. With a fully integrated Dante Connect implementation, the Virtual Tempest Engine offers 256x256 inputs and outputs, with audio routing control managed directly from the UI and stored and recalled with the showfile. Across a distributed production architecture, any combination of hardware and software control interfaces can be utilised, offering a unified operator experience, according to the company.

System T Cloud features include:



Cloud instances of the Virtual Tempest DSP Engine.

Cloud instances of the Tempest Control App.

256 processing paths.

Full immersive formats up to 7.1.4 with 9.1.6 monitoring.

Dante Connect cloud audio transport and routing.

256x256 Dante Connect connectivity on Virtual Tempest Engine.

NDI conversion options.

Hardware and/or software control positions located anywhere.

Control positions in multiple locations simultaneously.

SSL will be Booth C6307 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.