NAB Show: Synamedia Launches MEG.mini

ATLANTA and LONDON—Video software provider, Synamedia, has announced that it will debut its Media Edge Gateway mini (MEG.mini) at 2024 NAB Show.

This latest addition to its SaaS-based B2B video distribution portfolio extends Quortex PowerVu and Quortex Link with a cost-effective solution to deliver small numbers of channels by using optimized, flexible software-based processing on low-cost platforms, the company reported.

"There's an increasing sense of urgency for content providers to find new routes for video distribution to remain competitive and accelerate revenue," said Elke Hungenaert, vice president of product management, video network, Synamedia. "We have designed MEG.mini to address the main IP transition roadblock – cost – complemented by a choice of SaaS distribution solutions to meet all content providers' requirements with the elasticity and time to market advantages of the cloud. In addition, MEG.mini delivers the benefits of IP including lower costs, low latency, and the ease of adding new user experiences and monetization techniques."

In announcing the solution, Synamedia said that unlike traditional receivers that require large investments, Synamedia's MEG.mini cuts CapEx and is available with a full OpEx usage model. This unique approach gives content owners the agility and scalability to meet their changing business needs while cutting costs by up to 80%.

MEG.mini also offers a small form factor, low power, edge gateway for fast, secure distribution of small numbers of channel applications over satellite, IP and CDN. It eliminates the upfront CapEx costs of acquiring hundreds of servers and shortens time to market from months to days with off-the-shelf host platforms - removing the frustrations commonly associated with on-boarding and configuration. By miniaturizing its form factor and processing density, MEG.mini is an ideal solution for small numbers of channels or transport delivery with low energy requirements, the company said.

MEG.mini complements the comprehensive edge reception and processing platform MEG, launched in 2020. The other members of Synamedia's family of SaaS video distribution solutions are Quortex Link, for one-click cloud distribution of live content, and a full-service platform for primary distribution to affiliates with best-in-class viewing experiences and bandwidth efficiency. MEG.mini can be deployed standalone in a traditional CapEx model or as an OpEx software subscription with Quortex PowerVu or Quortex Link.

Underpinned by Synamedia's proven virtualized Digital Content Manager (vDCM) technology, MEG and MEG.mini provide a cost-effective and flexible way to enter new markets or test new channels. Both benefit from Synamedia's technology breakthroughs that reduce the computing power needed to deliver, decode, and process content at the edge - the result of years of investment in vDCM. They feature integrated receiver decoders and support all distribution and processing functions from secure reception, through transcoding and decoding with grooming/multiplexing capabilities, to IP transport.

