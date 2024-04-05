New NAB Show Exhibitor MoovIT Launches helmut.cloud

COLOGNE, Germany—Workflow specialist and Adobe SI partner MoovIT will be exhibiting for the first time at this year’s 2024 NAB Show, where it will showcase its Helmut4 video project management software, alongside helmut.cloud, its new holistic platform for workflow automation, integration and connection.

MoovIT’s expertise as a service provider and software development partner for broadcasters, video production and international sports events is already well established in Europe and the decision to exhibit at the 2024 NAB Show reflects its plans to expand its presence in the American market, where it is working with CHESA, the specialist and solution partner for professional media workflows.

“It is MoovIT's philosophy that all tasks within a video production process can be defined as a combination of workflows, regardless of the type and size of a company. Triggered by any event, good workflows are the basis for organizing teams, tasks and solutions,” says David Merzenich, managing director at MoovIT MSP.

This core principle has been key to the successful development of Helmut4, the project management software, combined with FX, IO, Cosmo and Housekeeper components for efficient management, backup and control of editing projects in professional Adobe video production environments. Helmut4 is successfully established in the European video production industry and considered a game-changer by customers making the switch from Avid to the Adobe landscape, the company said.

Building on that, MoovIT is now launching helmut.cloud, a platform for workflow design and orchestration. Uniquely, it offers an open architecture that allows customers to integrate any software they use or require into the workflow. With helmut.cloud, the customer can automate, connect, create and even program their own production solutions with no restrictions – securely and tailored to their specific needs.

The company reports that helmut.cloud is designed to enable production teams to organize, design, trigger, execute and monitor all workflows according to their wishes using the Streamdesigner Studio node-based application.

In addition, the platform provides an event gateway to connect any video software within minutes, including the Helmut4 toolkit to extend them with an out-of-the-box workflow engine. This creates unlimited new possibilities for creative, customized workflow designs for broadcasters, media professionals and many other industries.

MoovIT also said that helmut.cloud is especially powerful when interacting with Adobe products such as Premiere or Frame.io. Using the helmut.cloud platform, the creative power of the Adobe CC product range can be expanded to include extremely powerful workflows in minutes.

High5 is the go-to application in helmut.cloud for connecting and extending modern and legacy apps. It allows users to create apps, define events, and easily build powerful workflow orchestrations using Streamdesigner Studio. High5 also offers a dashboard for monitoring stream executions and allows users to trigger events using incoming webhooks. It also provides the unique flexibility to run streams on any computer, on-premises or in the cloud – for distributing workflows around the world.

"Thanks to the smart implementation of webhooks, plus the combination of automation, integration and programming options, the workload involved in creating workflows drops by 90%. The obvious benefit is cost reduction, and/or more room for useful workflow traffic. This brings customers a big step closer to achieving the goal of effective supply chain management,” explains David Merzenich.

The helmut.cloud solution is offered via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and includes comprehensive user management across organizations, teams and users, down to granular role management.

For more information visit MoovIT and CHESA, partnering with Hiscale and ObviousFuture, at booth #SL3124 during the NAB Show or visit the company’s website www.movit.de .