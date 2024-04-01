NAB Show: Sencore and Showfer to Demo New Content Management and Distribution Solution

LAS VEGAS—Sencore, a provider of professional content delivery solutions has announced a new collaboration with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms that will see the companies offering a new content management and distribution solution at the 2024 NAB Show.

The full end-to-end solution brings together Sencore's state-of-the-art Centra Gateway and Showfer's innovative "ProVision" platform, a content management solution boasting powerful capabilities for content playout, workflow scheduling, and content distribution.

Seamlessly adaptable to both cloud and on-premises environments, Showfer ProVision ensures that content workflows can be created and maintained swiftly and efficiently. Paired with Sencore's state-of-the-art Centra Gateway, this new solution takes content transport and monitoring to new heights, the companies said.

"We're beyond excited to join forces with Showfer," said Aaron Doughten, Director of Technology and Marketing at Sencore. "Together, we're empowering content providers and broadcasters with a content management and transport platform that can serve as the tool they need to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.”

The video transport and monitoring platform Centra Gateway is capable of transporting content over open internet connections and cloud-based systems. Integrated with Showfer ProVision, the platform enables cost-effective contribution and distribution of content from the camera to the viewer, giving broadcasters the resources they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

During the 2024 NAB Show, Sencore and Showfer will be showcasing their groundbreaking partnership and unveiling the next chapter in content management innovation.

For more information, visit www.sencore.com and www.showfer.com .