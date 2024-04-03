Operative to Unveil New Products, Partners for 2024 NAB Show

NEW YORK—Ad solutions provider Operative has announced a number of product improvements and media partnerships that it will be showcasing during the 2024 NAB Show.

Hundreds of the world’s top brands rely on Operative’s family of solutions to automate digital and linear revenue workflows, streamline ad operations, and deliver audiences and outcomes to their buyers. The company processes more than $50 billion in annual advertising revenue.

“Operative is the leader in unified revenue management,” said Dave Dembowski, senior vice president of global sales at Operative. “From pitch to pay, media companies around the world, from linear to digital, CTV and more trust us to drive their business forward. At NAB Show 2024, we are excited to have so many new product updates to share that are the result of major investments across our suite of products. Our solutions reduce the complexity that media companies face and provide a unified foundation for future growth.”

At the NAB Show, Operative will preview new AI capabilities that enhance business intelligence, making it easy for media companies to get insights from their data, speed up processes and make smart revenue and product decisions. From automated proposal building to data mining and approvals, AI dramatically increases the capabilities of Operative's suite of products including cloud-based AOS, STAQ and Operative One, the company reported.

NAB Show will also be the launch pad for Operative’s AI Beta program with two of the most influential media companies in the industry. Operative has redesigned the user experiences for these platforms, providing a more intuitive navigation and UI.

In addition, Operative will showcase improved user interfaces, reporting and capabilities for its converged cloud solution, AOS, its flagship order management solution Operative One, and its reporting platform STAQ. Customers will immediately benefit from an intuitive front end for order management and new reporting and analytics. NAB Show attendees will discover stories of success in unifying data and workflows to deliver converged sales and operations, and gain control over their future growth, the company said.

During the Show, Operative will also be announcing new partnerships with leading global media companies and showcasing exciting advancements in solving for a converged media business with top local broadcasters.