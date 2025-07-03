Paramount’s Ray Hopkins Joins Broadcasters Foundation Board

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. distribution at Paramount Global, to its board of directors.

A 30-year industry veteran, Hopkins oversees Paramount’s domestic content distribution strategy, partnerships and agreements with multichannel video programming distributors and digital platforms for brands including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

“I am honored to join the Board of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, an organization that provides vital assistance to professionals in our industry facing critical need,” Hopkins said. As a long-time supporter, I look forward to deepening my commitment and helping expand awareness and contributions to the Foundation’s essential mission.”

Prior to Paramount, Hopkins was chief operating officer of YES Network from 2005 to 2013, responsible for day-to-day operations of the New York Yankees-owned regional sports network, including all distribution deals. He was executive vice president, affiliate sales and marketing at Gemstar-TV Guide International from 2002 to 2004.

In addition to the Broadcasters Foundation, Hopkins serves on the board of the T. Howard Foundation, a media diversity organization, and is a member of the B+C Hall of Fame.

“Ray is a leader in broadcasting, and we are grateful that he is donating his time and energy to our charitable mission,” Scott Herman, chair of the Broadcasters Foundation, said. “Ray’s addition to our Board of Directors will inspire fresh ideas on how to effectively reach broadcasters across America with our message of hope.”

The Broadcasters Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for men and women in TV and radio broadcasting who find themselves in acute need, the organization said. The 501(c)3 charity group reaches out across the U.S. to identify and provide an anonymous safety net to broadcasters in cases of critical illness, accident or other serious misfortune.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on the Broadcasters Foundation, click here.