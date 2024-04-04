Signal Infrastructure Group Acquires Sony’s Stake in Public Media Management

BOSTON & DENVER—Signal Infrastructure Group (“SIG”) has announced that they have purchased Sony Electronics Inc.’s interest in Public Media Management (“PMM”), the cloud-based content distribution and master control solution for public television stations.

Public Media Venture Group (“PMVG”) retains its ongoing interest in the Company through its legacy investment in SIG. This transition to a public media focused partnership will bring added depth and capacity to Media Management and a renewed focus on growth and technology innovation for public television stations, the companies said.

As part of the deal, Signal Infrastructure Group rebrands itself as Media Management. Under this new ownership group, Media Management plans to invest in the expansion and development of the Company, bringing current state-of-the-art technology and broadcast management, production, and distribution solutions to its client stations. In addition, Media Management seeks to extend the PMM solution in support of more stations in the public broadcasting system.

Along with the rebrand, the company announced that Marc Hand will serve as CEO of Media Management. Hand is the founder of PMVG, a consortium of thirty-two leading public media entities that operate over 140 stations and reach over 250 million people.

“In a time of rapid change in media, the consolidation of PMM will strengthen our capabilities and facilitate an environment of renewed attention on identifying and developing the most innovative technology to drive operating efficiencies at public stations,” explained John McCready, chairman of Media Management. “The rebranding of the platform as Media Management reinforces our purpose and mission to serve as a key partner in addressing the needs of public media stations in these evolving times. We are excited to have someone with Marc’s experience and connectivity to public media joining us as our CEO.”

“I’m excited to assume an active leadership role in the management and development of Media Management as a platform that can bring a range of much needed technology to public stations – from Cloud based solutions to streaming and production tools that are essential to the future of public media,” added Hand.

“Sony has been a key partner in the development of PMM and has brought a depth of technology, content and other innovations to its growth and operation. Sony will continue to provide support to Media Management, through multi-year service agreements,” said John Studdert, Interim President of PMM and Vice President, Imaging Solutions Sales, Sony Electronics.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Network Operating Center (NOC) for Media Management will remain at GBH with the staff and leadership of Media Management continuing to provide the 24x7 support for its client stations.