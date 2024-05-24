TV Tech Weekly Tech Wrap-Up

Missed any of our coverage of new products, services and deployments during your busy week? The TV Tech weekly wrap-up provides links to all of our product coverage from May 20 to May 24, with the most recent news listed first, day by day from Friday back to Monday.

Broadband Forum Celebrates 20th Anniversary of TR-069 Standard

The device management standard TR-069 laid the foundations of ubiquitous global internet access and helped ISPs manage billions of devices.

Accedo Helps ITV Expand ITVX to Sony PlayStation 4 and 5

Global video solutions provider, Accedo has announced that it worked with ITV in the U.S. to expand the reach of the broadcasters streaming service, ITVX to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles in the U.K.

Nilesat Chooses PlayBox Neo Solutions for Major Service Expansion

PlayBox Neo has announced that it is providing technologies for the expansion of the broadcast channel management and playout infrastructure at the Cairo headquarters of Nilesat, one of the largest telecommunication networks in the Middle East.

Chyron CAMIUS, AXIS Upgrades Take Entire Newsroom Workflow To The Cloud

Chyron has made sweeping improvements to its newsroom portfolio that enable broadcasters to deploy a complete newsroom workflow in the cloud, the company said.

OTA Wireless Readies ATSC 3.0 Datacasting For Commercial Deployment (Part 1)

The first of our three part series on ATSC 3.0 datacasting, explores the Nexstar-Scripps joint venture OTA Wireless and covers their plans to create a new revenue stream using NextGen TV broadcasts.

OTA Wireless Readies ATSC 3.0 Datacasting For Commercial Deployment (Part 2)

Nexstar’s Brett Jenkins and Scripps’ Kerry Oslund discuss OTA Wireless, advancing the 1.0-to-3.0 transition, how digital out-of-home display may prove to be the lowest hanging fruit for 3.0 datacasting and the HPE-based core network that will enable OTA Wireless to match the geographic coverage requirements of datacasting customers.

OTA Wireless Readies ATSC 3.0 Datacasting For Commercial Deployment (Part 3)

Nexstar Media Group executive vice president and CTO Brett Jenkins and E.W. Scripps vice president of strategy and business development Kerry Oslund, the pair discuss coverage, how other broadcasters might participate in OTA Wireless, 5G Broadcast and the savings a 3.0-based datacasting can deliver.

ITV Relies on SAS to Deliver Personalized Ads to 40M Users of ITVX

The UK's largest commercial broadcaster ITV has released new details on how it is using an API-driven first-party ad server developed by SAS, to deliver personalized advertising to the 40 million registered users of its content hub, ITVX.

Comcast Reports 40% Energy Efficiency Gains for Its Nationwide Network

Virtualized, cloud-based technologies are helping Comcast meet customers’ growing data demands with less energy per byte.

Leader Expands LVB440 IP Analyzer with New Measurement Tools

Leader Electronics has expanded the capabilities of its LVB440 IP Analyzer with extended support for the latest standards relating to object-based audio metadata.

Brightline Launches `Streamline’ Self-Service Design Studio

BrightLine has announced the launch of StreamLine, the self-service, automated tool for clients to design, build, and publish interactive and dynamic ad experiences across all leading streaming platforms.

Brainstorm Expands Operations in N. America with New Office and Staff

Brainstorm, a provider of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, is excited has opened a new office and Demo Studio in Austin, Texas in a move to expand the company’s presence in the U.S. and Canada.

Adobe Launches Adobe Express for Enterprise

Adobe has launched the new Adobe Express for Enterprise, which Adobe said is designed to help businesses improve marketing content creation and extend easy, on-brand content production to communications, sales and other business users.

Digital Alert Systems, Inovonics Partner on External EAS Monitoring Gear

They are jointly offering a new solution for broadcasters that need external monitoring receivers for their Emergency Alert System (EAS) devices.

Arabsat Selects Grass Valley AMPP for Cloud Playout

Grass Valley has announced Arabsat has chosen Grass Valley’s AMPP SaaS platform as the foundation for a new three-tiered suite of broadcast transmission services.

Liberty University Taps Riedel for Comms

The major installation of Riedel's Artist ecosystem for campus wide communications supports productions of 180+ sports broadcasts and coverage of many other events.

TiVo Launches TiVo One Cross-Screen Ad Platform

Xperi’s TiVo subsidiary continues to expand the capabilities and reach of its independent media platform with the debut of the TiVo One cross-screen ad platform.

Christ Church Deploys Pliant Technologies Intercoms at West Monroe Location

Pliant Technologies has announced that Christ Church, which has campuses in West Monroe, Ruston, and Sterlington, has deployed its CrewCom Wireless Intercom System at the church’s largest campus in West Monroe. The West Monroe campus attracts roughly 2,000 congregants each week.

SPL Media House Selects Grass Valley’s AMPP

Grass Valley has announced that SPL Media House (SPL MH) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has deployed Grass Valley’s AMPP SaaS Platform deployment in the region.

DAZN Taps Amagi for Global Launch of 10 New Free Channels

The sports streaming platform DAZN has announced that it worked with Amagi to recently launch 10 new channels globally.

AMG Chooses Brightline For ‘Frame’ Ad Format

Allen Media Group (AMG) has launched an instream “Frame” ad for advertisers on its The Weather Channel, Local Now and HBCU Go connected TV (CTV) apps.

Vizrt Unveils Viz Libro 8.3 With New Social Media Cropping Function

Vizrt has released Viz Libero 8.3 with the announcement that its latest software version enables users to crop video to various aspect ratios from one interface, allowing them to create one project and publish multiple versions to multiple platforms live or post-game.