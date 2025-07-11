Calrec to Feature Suite of Interconnected Audio Solutions at IBC2025

Calrec will introduce usability, customization and system enhancements across its entire range of Argo consoles during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Showcasing a suite of interconnected products and updates designed to help broadcasters adapt to dynamic broadcast environments, Calrec will demonstrate a live ecosystem made up of multiple Argo consoles, the modular Type R mixing system, the ImPulse processing core and the company’s ImPulseV virtualized cloud audio mixing engine, the company said.

With the company’s latest iteration of True Control 2.0 providing bi-directional control and connectivity throughout the stand, Calrec’s IBC presentation will focus on the creative ways broadcasters can introduce flexible workflow combinations to their infrastructures, it said.

Calrec will show its Argo M platform, a compact and portable IP mixing solution designed to meet the full spectrum of live broadcast production demands. Available in a 24- and 36-fader footprint, Argo M maximizes desk space.

Featuring full-sized fader strips with wild controls built to handle demanding productions in limited space, Argo M is a high-performance, plug-and-play control surface with a full range of SMPTE ST2110 and cloud connectivity out of the box.

At IBC 2025, Calrec will also preview a new software update for its Argo consoles. The company will also demonstrate its 48-fader Argo S console paired with an ImPulse DSP core. Argo S is a modular, IP-native audio console available in two height variants.

Calrec’s new v1.4 Argo software introduces enhanced routing strip functionality that allows users to see every fader’s routing simultaneously on the touch screen. It also enables users to switch rows of physical controls to other strip modes, such as EQ, Dyn or Pan, and enables Argo Q to support two sets of custom wild panels per section.

The update also supports DAW control of MIDI on the Argo platform and makes improvements to NMOS Control, status updates and monitoring and interfacing with Calrec Connect.

The demonstration of True Control 2.0 will underscore its ability to control any Calrec system from any location.

True Control 2.0 gives broadcasters far greater levels of remote control without the limitations of mirroring or parallel controlling, delivering full feature-set control parameters that include EQ, dynamics, routing, direct outputs and delay. It allows broadcasters to scale their production ecosystems quickly to meet changing production requirements, facilitating any combination of distributed production workflows and a deep level of remote control. A single controller can access up to five other consoles or processing cores at the same time.

See Calrec at IBC2025 Stand 8.C47.

More information is available on the company’s website.