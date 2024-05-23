Nilesat Chooses PlayBox Neo Solutions for Major Service Expansion

CAIRO, Egypt—PlayBox Neo has announced that it is providing technologies for the expansion of the broadcast channel management and playout infrastructure at the Cairo headquarters of Nilesat, one of the largest telecommunication networks in the Middle East. The project was supported by PlayBox Neo distribution partner Modern Broadcast Center (MBC).

The new deployments are "an addition to the 40 PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box playout units we purchased in Q1 2019, elevating the total number to 70,” said Maissa Aly Kamel, Nilesat CTO. “The seamless operations and reliability of the systems continue to enhance our productivity.”

“We integrated 30 complete servers into the Nilesat teleport at Giza near the Egyptian capital,” added Nikolay Spasov, PlayBox Neo head of Technical Department. “We delivered two 4K-UHD CIAB servers plus 13 HD/SD playout units, all with 1:1 redundancy.”

PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box offers playout automation with AirBox Neo-20, CG and interactive graphics, including with TitleBox Neo-20, media ingest with Capture Suite and live media delivery and distribution with Media Gateway. AirBox Neo-20 supports full automated content streaming and broadcast playout for any kind of television channel. A variety of media files and live inputs can be integrated into a single playlist. Multiple SDI/IP outputs can be streamed simultaneously in different video standards up to 4K.

Founded in 1996, Nilesat is a leading satellite operator company that provides direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting, satellite broadband over Egypt, and other communication services in the Middle East and North Africa region. It operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that deliver a wide range of television channels and radio stations, as well as data and internet connectivity to millions of households, businesses, and governmental organizations.

Modern Broadcast Center (www.mbcegypt.com) specializes in systems integration for broadcast projects of any kind and scale. MBC has built news, entertainment, green-screen facilities, shopping channels, single-camera studios and multi-camera studios for production companies and broadcasters around the world.

