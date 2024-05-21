Liberty University Taps Riedel for Comms

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that Liberty University, which serves over 135,000 students, has deployed Riedel's Artist ecosystem to enable clear, reliable communications across the campus.

The robust system supports a diverse range of productions at Liberty University, totaling around 180 sports broadcasts, 180 entertainment broadcasts, and approximately 1,700 campus events.

The university worked with systems integrator Digital Video Group (DVG) to deploy the solutions across its expansive 7,000-plus acre campus with over 7.5 million square feet of building space in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The deployment of the Artist ecosysem included Artist digital intercom matrix, Bolero wireless intercom, and SmartPanels with multiple applications, such as the Audio Monitoring App (AMA).

"In the past, intercom was merely a functional necessity in our industry; however, Riedel has managed to make intercom an exciting, innovative, and essential component of Liberty University's workflow," said Alex Martin, CEO of Digital Video Group (DVG). "We are genuinely impressed by the company's commitment to consistent technology research, design innovation, responsiveness, and collaboration."

The comprehensive installation encompasses the Artist-1024 decentralized, scalable digital intercom network and a substantial number of 1200 Series SmartPanels (including 71 RSP-1232HL panels and nine RSP-1216HL panels). Additional components such as the Audio Monitoring App (AMA), 90 Emmy® Award-winning Bolero beltpacks, 20 charger bays, and 30 Bolero antennas have contributed to a state-of-the-art communication network, Riedel reported.

This extensive IP-based deployment not only enables the team to support scheduled events across campus with ease while reducing maintenance time and costs but also to cover more areas of the campus and to support ad hoc events as they pop up. For instance, the use of IP transport enables the team to essentially plug and play beltpacks and SmartPanels, which can feature multiple applications, anywhere on the campus network. In addition, the SmartPanel Intercom App, Riedel's Audio Monitoring App (AMA) enables operators to listen to multiple audio feeds simultaneously on the panel to quickly identify any issues, Riedel said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All venue communications depend on Bolero beltpacks, which have greatly enhanced the clarity of communications among sports and events staff, including timeout coordinators, A2, tech managers, stage managers, wireless camera operators, and engineers.

"The audio quality is definitely crystal clear like you're standing next to somebody," stated Louis James, senior remote support engineer at Liberty University.

"My favorite thing about the AMA function is the ability to dim or duck channels in either direction, making audio monitoring more flexible and dynamic, and contributing to a more sophisticated and efficient workflow," said Mike Gerringer, chief technologist at Liberty University. "Riedel's integration of this function is elegant and impressive."

"Users, both in and outside the broadcast team, are delighted with the SmartPanels and Bolero units," continued James. "The build quality, especially on the Bolero end, and the audio quality improvements, particularly in speaker mode on the key panels, are remarkable. Riedel's innovative design, such as placing speaker ports on each side, ensures clarity and avoids the muffled sound experienced with other manufacturers. Bolero's durability is evident, as we haven't encountered any issues despite widespread use and varying levels of user experience."

Liberty University's decision to adopt Riedel's solutions stems from the institution's desire for a reliable and efficient communication system to support the wide array of events on its large campus. Having switched from another supplier just a year and a half ago, the university opted for Riedel due to the superior quality of the product and the outstanding service they received at NAB almost two years ago.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with DVG and contribute to the success of the production and broadcasts at Liberty University," said Dover Mundt, Regional Sales Manager, Mid-Atlantic, at Riedel. "The partnership with DVG has been exceptional, and we are excited to witness the positive impact our technology is having on Liberty University's events."