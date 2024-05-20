Vizrt Unveils Viz Libro 8.3 With New Social Media Cropping Function

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has released Viz Libero 8.3 with the announcement that its latest software version enables users to crop video to various aspect ratios from one interface, allowing them to create one project and publish multiple versions to multiple platforms live or post-game.

“Younger demographics are consuming sports on social media through snackable clips like replays, analysis and highlights. Viz Libero helps create the perfect content to capture the attention of new audiences like Gen Z with illustrative and engaging graphics,” says Edouard Griveaud, senior product manager at Vizrt. “To support our customers and users in reaching and engaging these new audiences in an even better and faster way we’ve developed a unique social media video crop tool.”

Fully operational and deployable in the cloud, Viz Libero offers a flexible licensing structure so users can maximize the value of Viz Libero across broadcast teams in a traditional manner before their digital and social teams continue the story following the final whistle, Vizrt said.

Other updated Viz Libero features are focused on enhancing the user experience. Operators only need to select the preferred aspect ratio, add analysis and export clips as vertical or other common aspect ratios for publishing platforms, it said.

The social media crop tool in Viz Libero is also pre-configured to track players to speed up the most basic use of analysis for social media. Operators can select the aspect ratio, then click on the player and the video crop tool will automatically track and crop, it said.

Among the Viz Libero 8.3 are non-line sports calibration for sports like cricket and ice hockey where there are few lines on the field of play to guide graphics placements and native Datacenter integration to Sportec.

More information is available on the company’s website .