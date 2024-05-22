Brightline Launches `Streamline’ Self-Service Design Studio

NEW YORK—BrightLine has announced the launch of StreamLine, the self-service, automated tool for clients to design, build, and publish interactive and dynamic ad experiences across all leading streaming platforms.

StreamLine is the first of several new, automated self-service tools BrightLine will be launching throughout 2024 to make interactive and dynamic ad experiences accessible to all CTV advertisers, the company said.

By automating the process of developing platform-specific creative assets, StreamLine will allow advertisers to instantly scale across BrightLine’s industry leading advanced TV footprint, Brightline reported.

“We didn’t want to reinvent the wheel with StreamLine and thus set out to architect something that fits within existing creative workflows. Our approach, developing a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop, allows creatives to work within a well-known design software, versus having to learn a new web-based system,” said Brian Baldwin, BrightLine’s head of product. “The accompanying portal for uploading and seeing ads function in real-time will dramatically improve the design and process, thus cutting down lead times as well.”

Because BrightLine’s ad units have already been adopted by all major U.S. streaming platforms, StreamLine allows for partners to design and build their own interactive ad experiences from a single, centralized portal. This one-step solution unifies the fragmented, platform-specific ecosystem so that creative can be instantly scaled to meet demand across the entire marketplace.

In addition, StreamLine will allow media partners to be entirely self-sufficient in the deployment of an array of formats, including in-stream interactive, expandable, dynamic, and transaction-enabled units that can be run in both on-demand and live streaming environments, the company said.

“Brands are increasingly feeling the pressure to capitalize on the burgeoning streaming TV landscape while maximizing the value of every impression. This trend is fueling the demand for our data-driven, interactive, and dynamic advertising formats, which deliver a more impactful advertising experience," said Jason McGowan, vice president of engineering at BrightLine. “These new automated design tools come at the perfect time to support surging demand and scale, both here and abroad.”

