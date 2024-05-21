Arabsat Selects Grass Valley AMPP for Cloud Playout

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced Arabsat has chosen Grass Valley’s AMPP SaaS platform as the foundation for a new three-tiered suite of broadcast transmission services. Arabsat is a major global satellite operator that delivers over 700 TV and radio channels to more than 80 countries.

The new services are based on Playout X, an AMPP-based SaaS solution that will enable Arabsat customers to broadcast quality signals in a much more flexible and efficient way.

“These new AMPP-based services will allow our customers to set-up a new TV channel in just a few minutes,” said Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO and president of Arabsat. “Because this new agile, accessible and scalable cloud-based transmission technology is also more affordable, it will allow us to reach many new customers.”

The three playout products offered by Arabsat are TV Starter, TV Advanced and TV Pinnacle, leverage state of the art private cloud infrastructure as well as GV AMPP orchestration platform. TV Starter and TV Advanced are designed to accommodate today’s Broadcasters playout needs for high quality and reliability in a cost-effective package while TV Pinnacle is a very sophisticated cloud production and playout system capable of handling multiple live sources for the most demanding events.

“We’re extremely gratified to be partnering with Arabsat on this TV transmission paradigm shift,” explained Grass Valley’s CEO and chairman Louis Hernandez, “Both companies have a long track record of leadership, and this collaboration represents the next logical next step in the ease, scalability, and affordability of television distribution.”