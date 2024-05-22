Brainstorm Expands Operations in N. America with New Office and Staff

AUSTIN, Texas—Brainstorm, a provider of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, is excited has opened a new office and Demo Studio in Austin, Texas in a move to expand the company’s presence in the U.S. and Canada.

Located at 7400 Cooper Lane, the new Austin office features a large LED volume and Green Cyclorama powered by Brainstorm’s advanced Virtual Production and 3D Graphics products. The Demo Studio showcases the full potential of Brainstorm’s technology, providing broadcasters, production houses, filmmakers, corporations, and educational institutions with an immersive demonstration environment.

“We are excited to expand our operations in North America, enhancing our ability to better serve our growing markets and existing customer base,” said Hector Viguer, Brainstorm’s Chief Operating Officer.

Thierry Gonzalo (Image credit: Brainstorm)

In conjunction with the office opening, Thierry Gonzalo has been brought onboard as the new Senior Solutions Architect, based in Austin. Gonzalo brings a decade of experience in Brainstorm product management and development, with extensive expertise in live broadcast news, sports, and entertainment. His previous roles include serving as a Broadcast Graphics lead and chief engineer in various broadcast news and production segments.

“Our new facilities and expanded team are all about creating a quality experience for our customers, channel partners, and industry collaborators,” said Ruben Ruiz, Executive Vice President and Country Manager for Brainstorm US, Inc. “We are delighted to inaugurate our new office and studios during our upcoming annual gathering of Channel Partners in May 2024. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing leading virtual production solutions and services to our customer and user community.”