WETA Launches WETA+ Free Streaming Service

ARLINGTON, Va.—WETA, the flagship public media station in the national capital area, has launched WETA+, a new streaming service tailored for the local D.C., MD and VA community. In addition to offering free on-demand PBS programming and live channels, WETA+ showcases films and series acquired specifically for local audiences and highlights programming that celebrates the neighborhoods and culture of the region.

WETA+ was developed as part of the Local Public initiative, a collaboration with public media stations across the country. Local Public, spearheaded by Cascade PBS, is a new initiative aimed at developing affordable and locally focused streaming apps for PBS licensees.

“Throughout our history, WETA has been a pioneer in public broadcasting, with a strong commitment to educating and inspiring our community,” said Miguel Monteverde, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WETA Greater Washington. “WETA+ is an ambitious new step in the contemporary age of broadcasting and television, expanding access to high-quality public media programs in a user-friendly streaming experience that is built with our local audience in mind.”

How to Get WETA+

On televisions, WETA+ is available on Roku devices and TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, Samsung and LG TVs.

On mobile devices, WETA+ is available through the Apple/iOS store and the Google Play/Android store.

WETA+ users can access an extensive library of noteworthy WETA and PBS programming, entirely on-demand. This includes popular selections such as All Creatures Great and Small, Nature, NOVA, Antiques Roadshow, history documentaries by Ken Burns and series from Prof. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and premier news and public affairs offerings including PBS News Hour and Washington Week with The Atlantic.

The service features access to films and series produced and acquired specifically for the D.C.-area market, including popular, locally produced favorites Signature Dish, If You Lived Here, WETA Arts and Get Out of Town along with films such as the Emmy-winning documentary Feast Your Ears: The Story of WHFS 102.3 FM, short films curated by the renowned DC/DOX film festival, and special programming from NASA and The Atlantic.

WETA+ also offers more than 50 locally curated “collections,” through which viewers can browse hand-picked programs by genre, highlighting everything from drama and mystery to D.C. goings-on and must-watch documentaries. Collections are created by WETA programming staff and reflect the viewing preferences of D.C.-area viewers. Examples include “Classic Movies,” “Trending in the DMV,” and “12 Series That Will Make You Smarter.”

Free Live TV

Using the “Live” option in WETA+, residents of the D.C. metro area can watch — free, anytime, anywhere — live TV versions of WETA channels:

WETA PBS, the flagship channel that features the best of PBS programs, along with Local Mondays, Thriller Thursdays, and American History Nights on Saturdays.

WETA UK, devoted to 24/7 British programming including BBC News and Masterpiece, with weekly Foreign Favorites.

WETA Metro, offering PBS programs with a focus on documentaries and current and local affairs for D.C.-area residents.

WETA World, showcasing an extensive lineup of non-fiction programs celebrating an array of voices and cultures.

WETA PBS Kids, offering 24/7 access to acclaimed educational television programs for young people, including Sesame Street, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Molly of Denali and new series Carl the Collector.

Two Levels of Access

WETA+ is free to download and install on most televisions, streaming, and mobile devices. In addition to the five channels available to live stream, for free, in the D.C. area, hundreds of free programs are available on-demand. WETA+ with PBS Passport expands viewers’ options. With a contribution of $5 per month or $60 per year, WETA+ donors/members have access to an expanded list of benefits: