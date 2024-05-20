AMG Chooses Brightline For ‘Frame’ Ad Format

The Weather Channel ‘Frame’ ad unit, wrapped around live content from HBCU Go.

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) has launched an instream “Frame” ad for advertisers on its The Weather Channel, Local Now and HBCU Go connected TV (CTV) apps.

Brightline streaming ad technology powers the new Frame ad experience. The Frame ad unit squeezes back programming to make space for branded content, logos, interactivity and shoppable moments while programming continues.

The ad units seamlessly integrate into programming, allowing for L-frame ad creative to appear without the need for traditional ad pods. This keeps viewers immersed in programming while allowing brands to reinforce messaging in revolutionary new ways, Brightline said.

AMG’s CTV ad experiences enable high engagement and non-disruptive formats, offering advertisers opportunities to reach audiences during live and on-demand programming without interrupting the viewing experience, the company said.

The launch of Frame within the AMG’s CTV HBCU Go app provides a path for new ad formats to reach specialized programming focused exclusively on targeted sports, entertainment and news content, it said.

AMG now features Frame as part of its upfront partnerships, offering brands a new ad opportunity beyond traditional ad pods. It also expands possibilities for new kinds of interactive and shoppable ad experiences tailored to viewers and programming content, Brightline said.

For advertisers, this means invasive ad interruptions during critical programming are no longer the only alternative—a welcome change for viewers, particularly for those watching live events, such as sports and weather coverage, it said.

“Frame ads not only reinforce brand messaging but also provide opportunities for interactivity and highlight shoppable moments within programming,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.