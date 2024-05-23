Leader Expands LVB440 IP Analyzer with New Measurement Tools

YOKOHAMA, Japan—Leader Electronics has expanded the capabilities of its LVB440 IP Analyzer with extended support for the latest standards relating to object-based audio metadata.

Software release 6.0.3, now available for download, includes support for decoding Serial ADM in SMPTE ST 2110-31 data channels as defined in ST 2116. These encompass the rendering of Serial ADM presentations and displaying audio bed-channels and object-channels from the related metadata. Experimental support is added for decoding Serial ADM data items sent using ST 2110-41 as well as ST 2127-2 Fast metadata. Newly added support for ST 2110-41 Fast metadata streams includes a feature flag to toggle whether application/ST2110-41 is listed as a capability for NMOS receivers.

A new video facility provided within software release 6.0.3 for the Leader LVB440 uses deep color drawing buffers when available, supported by Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge 122 browsers and later on suitable hardware. Also new is Canvas which enables simultaneous viewing of video images, waveforms, chromas vectors and audio signal levels from up to four separate services in a user-configurable layout.

Housed in a compact 1 U, the LVB440 allows efficient analysis of SD, HD, HD HDR, 4K and 4K HDR data flow over media networks of any size, the company said. Designed to monitor and analyze high-bitrate media traffic in broadcast production studios, OB vehicles, master control facilities and transmission networks, the analyzer supports data rates of 10, 25, 40 and 50 gigabit/s, extending up to 100 gigabit/s via dual interfaces. The core processor is more than capable of handling the 48 gigabit/s data rate required for full bandwidth source 8K, according to Leader.

The Leader LVB440 is controlled via an HTML-5 browser and provides full support for up to eight local or remote users, allowing production teams to perform real-time checks on large numbers of streams and multiple resolutions in parallel at multiple locations. Operators can survey multiple media transport layers of an IP network simultaneously, allowing issues to be rectified before they impact the quality of service experienced by program viewers.

When connected to primary and secondary networks, the LVB440 can monitor and analyze redundancy within the SMTPE ST 2022-7 standard which is used to ensure seamless protection switching. Tools are also provided for PTP clock analysis, including clock source detection, timing accuracy and individual flow path latency. SMPTE ST 2110, ST 2022-6, and ST 2059-2 PTP standards as well as Networked Media Open Specifications are also supported.

Intuitive packet display analytics including single or multiple stream correlation allow errors to be identified quickly and easily. Media metadata and deep packet analytics can be displayed. Also provided are traditional colorimetry measurement tools, including a vectorscope with ITU Rec. 601, 709 and 2020 compatibility, for checking chroma saturation issues that can arise in mixed standard and HDR environments.