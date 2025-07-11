DirecTV Adds ViX Premium With Ads to MiEspañol Genre Pack

TelevisaUnivision's VIX's ad-supported service has been added to DirecTV's MiEspañol Genre Pack, which is priced at $34.99 a month

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., and MIAMI—-DirecTV and TelevisaUnivision have signed a deal that will make the ad-supported premium subscription tier of ViX, ViX Premium with Ads, available on DirecTV's MiEspañol Genre Pack.

As a result, MiEspañol customers can now access ViX's full original content slate, including new series such as “Con Esa Misma Mirada,” “Las Hijas de la Señora Garcia,“ “Papá Soltero” and “Profe Infiltrado,” plus hit movies like “Es por su bien,” “¿Quieres ser mi hijo?” and “Radical.” In addition, DirecTV viewers can access over 80,000 hours of content on ViX, including soccer, news, entertainment, music, original series, movies, comedies and novelas.

MiEspañol, which is one of DirecTV's five Genre Packs, includes more than 60 top channels and premium streaming content priced at $34.99 per month + tax, with no annual contract. Designed for viewers who prefer Spanish-language content, MiEspañol also delivers extensive international soccer coverage, with access to over 20 leagues from 16 countries.

“MiEspañol is the premier destination for Spanish-language entertainment,“ DirecTV Chief Marketing Officer Vince Torres said. “The addition of ViX Premium with Ads makes the experience even better by bringing original series, hit movies, and live sports together with the content our customers already love. And with new Genre Packs that offer more choice and control, we're giving our Spanish-speaking viewers a richer, more flexible, and more personalized TV experience.”

Added Mike Angus, executive vice president of global distribution and partnerships at Televisa Univision: “With ViX Premium with Ads now available as part of the MiEspañol Genre Pack, we're delivering even greater value to our partners and audiences by expanding access to the most comprehensive offering of premium Spanish-language content. Our commitment to delivering our industry-leading content to U.S. Hispanics wherever they are continues as we expand the reach and accessibility of Spanish-language offerings for our audience.”