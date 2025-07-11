TV Tech’s Top Regulatory Stories of 2025

FCC Chair Brendan Carr (center) with FCC Commissioners Anna Gomez (left) and Olivia Trusty (right) are considering regulatory issues that could reshape the broadcast industry.

The Federal Communications Commission has emerged as one of the central players in the broadcast TV landscape in 2025, with its deregulatory policies sparking hope that ownership caps might be eliminated or relaxed and concern that its new focus on DEI and the content of broadcast newscasts might spark onerous regulatory requirements.

Hot topics in our most popular regulatory stories in the first half of this year included NextGenTV, deregulation, relaxing ownership caps, DEI, First Amendment issues, 5G broadcast and FCC attempts to regulate the content of broadcast newscasts.

Here is the full list of 20 stories, ranked by page views: