TV Pro Gear To Showcase New Genesis II Flypak At 2022 NAB Show

GLENDALE, Calif.—TV Pro Gear (TVPG) will feature its new HD and 4K UHD Genesis II Flypaks at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

Genesis II, which is available with a variety options, is optimized for shooting and streaming sports, concerts, conferences, houses of worship, legislative and boardroom meetings, the company said.

The latest version includes a NewTek TriCaster Mini 4K switcher that can manage up to eight cameras via SDI or NDI. The TriCaster offers support for Live Text, clip players, virtual sets, four Sennheiser wireless mics and a 16-channel audio mixer.

The Genesis II Flypak also allows any combination of video sources, such as cameras, mobile devices, computers, streaming media, video files, graphics and animation to be used.

Production teams can let their imaginations run wild with multi-bus mix effects, custom transitions, data-driven graphics, green screen composting, and more,” says TVPG president and CEO Andrew Maisner. “The Flypak also enables real-time publishing and streaming to Facebook Live, Twitch and YouTube. We look forward to getting back on the show floor and presenting the Genesis II to the industry at NAB 2022.”

TVPG allows Genesis II users to customize their configurations. In addition to the standard equipment package, users can add customizable control and monitoring options and automate live operations with macro automation.

The standard Genesis II package includes three cameras—PTZ, handheld or both—from Sony, JVC or Panasonic. The standard battery backup keeps the system running in the event of a power failure. TV Pro Gear Flypack systems are auto-switchable between 120V 60Hz and 240V 50Hz.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See TV Pro Gear at NAB Show booth C4714.