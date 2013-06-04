TV One Introduces CorioMaster mini

ERLANGER, KY. — TV One introducee the CorioMaster mini, a compact all-in-one videowall processor. The new CorioMaster mini fits up to 12 high-density universal DVI or HDBaseT ports within a 1 RU frame. This allows users to design full-scale 3x3 video walls while eliminating a rack’s worth of discrete video components. TV One said the CorioMaster mini saves up to 10x the power required to drive complex video walls.



Corio Parallel Video Processing Architecture tightly joins patented Corio video engines with up to 10 independent video processors. TV One said this design supports up to 26 billion video matrix calculations per second. To ensure optimal parallel bandwidth, video transfers between the Corio video layers and video I/O processors occur at 4 Gbps per I/O channel.



TV One said this allows a single all-in-one system to perform the range of video tasks simultaneously, including real-time video rotations, multi projector edge blending, image warping, transitions, still image store and logo keying. It said the CorioMaster mini delivers real-time video with less than a two-frame delay from input to output.



The CorioMaster mini base unit has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $10,995.



