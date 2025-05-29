Texas A&M Selects Grass Valley for IP-Based Athletics Production

COLLEGE STATION, Texas—Texas A&M University here has selected Grass Valley’s IP-enabled live production solutions to upgrade its athletics coverage workflows.

Texas A&M, a member of the Southeastern Conference, has deployed two Grass Valley K-Frame X switchers with extra control panels, 10 LDX 135 cameras and four LDX 150 cameras to enhance its production capabilities. The deployment is one of the first in the SEC in which an institution has adopted Grass Valley’s end-to-end IP production tools.

The new system allows the university’s internal production team to deliver 1080p productions today and offers a seamless upgrade path to UHD as future needs evolve.

“Grass Valley’s equipment gave us the flexibility we needed to upgrade our workflows and move confidently into IP,” Jonathan Kerr, chief broadcast engineer at Texas A&M, said. “We’ve relied on their systems for years, and the reliability, performance and support made this an easy choice.”

A Grass Valley LDX camera at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. (Image credit: Grass Valley)

Grass Valley’s industry reputation and service record, combined with the capabilities of the K-Frame X switchers and LDX series cameras, were key factors in Texas A&M’s decision.

“12th Man Productions first invested in Grass Valley camera technology in 2014 when we upgraded our facility to support the videoboard shows and ESPN/SEC Network live event programming for Texas A&M Athletics,” Texas A&M Associate Athletic Director Andy Richardson said.

“In 2024, as we turned a new page in technology upgrading our live camera systems to support IP 2110 infrastructure and transitioning to HD 1080p, we saw Grass Valley as the ideal partner to elevate our productions,” Richardson added. “And we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Central to the deployment was systems designer and integrator Diversified, which has a longstanding relationship with Grass Valley and Texas A&M. From initial design through on-site commissioning, Diversified’s team, led by Senior Account Executive for Sports & Live Events Tony Gaston, crafted a turnkey solution that not only met the university’s immediate 1080p requirements but also laid the groundwork for future UHD expansion, Grass Valley said.

“Partnering with Texas A&M and Grass Valley on this innovative project underscores our dedication to advancing collegiate sports production,” Gaston said. “This deployment not only meets the university’s current needs but also sets the stage for future technological growth.”

With this deployment, Texas A&M becomes one of the first SEC institutions to adopt Grass Valley’s end-to-end IP production tools, reinforcing its position as a leader in technology-driven athletics coverage.

