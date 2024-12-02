Telstra Broadcast Services Names Karen Clark as CEO

SYDNEY—Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS), a division of Telstra, one of Australia's largest telecommunications and technology companies, has appointed Karen Clark as CEO.

Clark brings to her new role more than 25 years of experience in the media, telecommunications, and technology industry, most recently as chief revenue officer at TBS, leading pre-sales, sales and marketing teams across all regions.

With extensive experience in strategic alliances and M&A, Clark has been pivotal in forming strong partnerships, most recently with BT Media & Broadcast, allowing TBS to address the industry’s most complex challenges and deliver services that set it apart, the company said.

“It is an honor and privilege to lead our exceptional TBS team at such an exciting time in the industry, and I am deeply passionate about the continued growth and success of the company,” Clark said. “The demand for high-performance media solutions continues to develop, and our focus remains on delivering innovative, fit-for-purpose managed services and solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Clark is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion, particularly through her involvement with Rise, SVGW Women in Sports Production and adjacent work with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and IBC councils, according to Telstra. As one of the few female CEOs in the media technology space, Clark sees diverse perspectives as essential for the company’s success, the company said.

Telstra said Clark plans to advance TBS’s global agenda, launch market-ready 5G media solutions, sustain significant growth and showcase its value through a steadfast commitment to customers.

Clark’s priorities include continuing the legacy of her predecessor, Andreas Eriksson, who led TBS to global success over the past five years. “The past few years have been remarkable, and I’m thrilled to build on the strong foundation we’ve established,” she said. “We’ve taken risks, driven growth, built trust and created bespoke solutions with our partners. I look forward to building on our achievements and setting up TBS for future success.”