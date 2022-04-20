Telstra Broadcast Services Launches New Media Production Platform

NEW YORK—Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) will be showing its new Media Production Platform at the 2022 NAB Show between April 23 and 27 in Booth # W10509 in Las Vegas.

The cloud-based production and playout service brings all the functionality and quality of traditional on-premise broadcast workflows into a fully virtual environment, giving users complete remote control and management through any web browser and the public internet.

“Remote production in the cloud has evolved from being simply a test case into a viable, efficient broadcast reality,” said Mark Strachan at Telstra Broadcast Services. “This platform was designed with the user’s individual needs in mind, based on complete scalability and the ability to spin up or spin down applications on-demand and only pay for the services used, even in traditionally costly and complex live production environments.”

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform supports live production, playout automation, asset management, signal processing and master switching, and allows technical teams to select – and pay – for these capabilities on an as-needed basis according to an event’s budget, resources, and production requirements, the company said.

By avoiding the expense and labor-intensive, hardware-based logistics of on-site operations, the platform is an attractive option for cost-effectively delivering a diverse mix of events – from the most widely watched, global sporting events to emerging entertainment areas like esports – to the broadest audiences possible.

This flexibility presents additional potential revenue streams for advertisers and rights-holders by creating new customer experiences that previously would have been financially impossible, the company reported.

The Telstra solution is powered by Grass Valley’s Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP) and the combination of both technologies was recently chosen to enable cloud-based production and playout capability for an Australian streaming service’s premium, live and on-demand add-on sports package. The streaming service can now deliver UHD coverage of premium live sports to their subscribers.

The Media Production Platform services are supported by the operational and broadcast expertise of the Telstra Broadcast Services team, including a global network of master control rooms and 24/7 monitoring of services to meet any customer’s broadcast and media operational expectations. The combination of Telstra’s rapid deployment resources with a consumption-based approach delivers a flexible and economic model backed by premium-level broadcast managed services, the company said.

Additional key features include:

Scalable to as many instances as required without requiring upfront build-out

Located on any combination of public and private cloud services

Cloud-hosted replay with no compromises in responsiveness and accuracy

User’s operational experience remains the same regardless of distance from the processing

Frame-accurate for live production with low-latency cloud streaming and monitoring