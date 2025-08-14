Telemundo Launches Spanish-Language Sports FAST Channel

MIAMI—Telemundo today debuts Telemundo Deportes Ahora, a 24/7 Spanish-language sports FAST channel, on Peacock, Xumo Play, the NBC News FAST hub and Telemundo.com—with some content livestreaming on YouTube.

“With Telemundo Deportes Ahora, we’re giving Hispanic audiences another way to connect with the sports they love, complementing our sports offering and enhancing their viewing experience on the road to World Cup and beyond,” said Joaquin Duro, executive vice president of sports at Telemundo.

The new channel is offering more than 50 hours of new Spanish-language content weekly, including original programming, live shows and select live sporting event. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup nearing, the channel will offer coverage across fútbol and expert commentary.

Telemundo Deportes Ahora will complement Telemundo’s most valuable sports rights with additional properties, such as Básquetbol LATAM, select MMA events, Bare-Knuckle Boxing and Pro-Paddle League, the broadcaster said.

Sports talent contributing to the channel includes Andrés Cantor, Carlota Vizmanos, Diego Balado and Luis Omar Tapia, who will expand their English Premier League coverage; Jorge Calvo, José Luis López Salido and Miguel Gurwitz, who will provide additional Liga MX content; and Isabella Echeverri, who will supplement U.S. Soccer programming.

Telemundo will premiere new live studio shows exclusively for Telemundo Deportes Ahora. They include:

“Telemundo Deportes Al Día,” hosted by Carmen Boquín, offering fresh sports news and a preview of the day’s programming.

“Puesta a Punto,” Telemundo’s sports talent offers their experience and insights. The show is filled with debate, analysis and in-depth commentary. Audiences are invited to take part in the conversation.

“El Pelotazo Ahora”, hosted by Diego Arrioja, Pablo Mariño, and Verónica Rodríguez with regular contributions by Adriana Monsalve, the show serves as an extension of the network’s late-night sports show.

Telemundo Deportes Ahora will also offer original programming around key sports and properties, as well as weekly original show “Panorama Deportivo,“ offering a comprehensive look at the U.S. sports landscape and hosted by Jorge Calvo.

The new channel joins Telemundo’s FAST channel lineup, which includes Telemundo Al Día, offering news, entertainment, reality and sports; Noticias Telemundo Ahora, a 24/7 Spanish-language news channel; Telemundo Acción, with high-energy action series; and Caso Cerrado, Telemundo’s courtroom channel.

Telemundo Deportes Ahora will roll out on additional platforms over the coming months.

More information is available on the broadcaster’s website.