Telemundo Launches ‘Caso Cerrado’ FAST Channel

MIAMI—NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has launched the “Caso Cerrado” FAST channel, a 24/7 streaming destination featuring more than 800 hours of the iconic courtroom show starring Ana María Polo.

“Caso Cerrado” is now free for U.S. audiences on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fubo, Fire TV, Freevee, Google TV, LG channels, TCL, Comcast, Plex, Xumo, the company said.

Launched on the heels of “Caso Cerrado's” 24th anniversary, the channel taps into early 2000s nostalgia, introducing a new generation to the show.

“Telemundo’s ‘Caso Cerrado’ is one of Hispanic media’s most iconic franchises with enduring fandom and new audiences discovering the courtroom drama via viral moments across digital and social platforms. With more than 26 million dedicated fans and nearly 100 million average monthly views on social media, the demand for this iconic series continues to grow,” said Romina Rosado, executive vice president of streaming at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are thrilled to add ‘Caso Cerrado’ to our growing FAST channel lineup, giving fans—new and old—24/7 access to the iconic Dra. Polo—anytime, anywhere on their preferred platform.”

“Caso Cerrado” joins Telemundo’s growing FAST channel lineup, including Telemundo Al Día (news, entertainment, reality, and sports), Noticias Telemundo Ahora (24/7 Spanish-language news for millennials and Gen Z), and Telemundo Acción (high-energy action series).

In launching the FAST channel, Telemundo noted that there are more than 63 million Latinos in the U.S., with projections indicating that one in five Americans will be Latino by 2030.