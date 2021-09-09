TEGNA Launches Quest Streaming App

TYSONS, Va.— Tegna announced today that its multicast network Quest has launched an ad-supported free streaming service.

The streaming app offers on demand programming from a vast catalog of factual entertainment, science, history and engineering programs, and daring adventure-reality series. The Quest app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android and iOS.

“The Quest app offers a first-class, totally free streaming experience to ensure our viewers can watch their favorite Quest series whenever and wherever they want,” said Brian Weiss, vice president, entertainment programming and multicast networks, Tegna. “Coupled with our prior launch of the True Crime Network streaming app, this launch furthers TEGNA’s commitment to providing outstanding ad-supported entertainment products to our viewers.”

The Quest streaming app offers hundreds of hours of adventure programming about nature’s greatest dangers, history’s greatest mysteries and man’s greatest achievements, the company said.

Series available to stream include “The Aviators,” “Scrap Kings,” “Mayday,” “Huge Moves,” “Monster Moves,” “Giant Lobster Hunters,” “Chasing Monsters” and “Aussie Gold Hunters.” More series will be added in the coming months.

The app will also feature Farpoint Film’s Ice Vikings. For the second season premiering on Quest and streaming in October 2021, Tegna will serve as a co-production partner.

The Quest streaming app will also feature documentary originals such as WFAA’s award-winning VERIFY “Road Trip: Climate Truth.” More originals will arrive from Tegna stations later this year.