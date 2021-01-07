Tegna, FreeWheel Extend Partnership

TYSONS, Va. & NEW YORK—Tegna and FreeWheel have signed a new multi-year partnership designed to enhance Tegna’s business operations, including automating the way Tegna’s buyers and sellers transact through the Premion CTV/OTT advertising platform.

The Premion platform is used by regional and local advertisers. With this new deal, Premion will continue to use FreeWheel’s Strata ad management platform to enable more than 1,100 agencies access to Premion’s video inventory from more than 125 publishers. With FreeWheel technology, Premion can facilitate automation and increase agency access to its OTT inventory.

The Strata platform will also process electronic orders through ePort, an automated platform for purchasing ads from local TV stations. Tegna connects with agencies through ePort, enabling sellers to receive electronic orders from buyers, send makegoods back to the buying platform and receive revisions electronically.

In addition, the companies have committed to continuing their joint initiatives, with a specific focus on working on new marketplace-based technology to enhance programmatic transactions and inventory acquisition.

“Agencies are relying on automation more than ever,” said Kurt Rao, chief technology officer, Tegna. “With FreeWheel, we are able to process orders more quickly and more efficiently for our agency partners across our marketing and advertising solutions, including Premion.”

“Through our partnership, Tegna and Premion are able to offer clients a completely automated and efficient experience from start to finish—including advanced capabilities like data-focused solutions. This is the future of our industry,” added Ian Banks, business development manager, FreeWheel.