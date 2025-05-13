Tegna Expands Indiana Fever Games to 11 More Markets

The 11 new stations carrying Indiana Fever games include a pair in Iowa, home state of superstar Caitlin Clark.

TYSONS, Va., and INDIANAPOLIS—Tegna and the Indiana Fever said broadcast stations in 11 additional Midwest markets will join WTHR Indianapolis in airing 18 of the WNBA team’s games for free, reaching 4.6 million households across the region.

As part of the expanded coverage, Tegna added stations in Iowa, with Tegna’s WOI in Des Moines and WQAD in Davenport (Quad Cities), bringing Indiana Fever games to superstar player Caitlin Clark’s home state.

Games will also air on Tegna’s WHAS Louisville, Kentucky, as well as stations owned by Gray Media, Sinclair, Allen Media Group, Coastal Television Broadcasting Group and Block Communications.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand our partnership with Tegna and bring Fever basketball to even more fans across the Midwest—free and over-the-air,” said Kelly Krauskopf, Indiana Fever president of basketball and business operations. “From Indiana to Iowa and beyond, this level of access is unprecedented in our franchise’s history and really reflects the surging popularity of our team, our players and women’s professional basketball.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the incredible success and growing enthusiasm surrounding the WNBA and the Indiana Fever,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations at Tegna. “It’s exciting to see our successful partnership with Pacers Sports and Entertainment give an even broader fanbase opportunities to connect with their favorite team and players on a local level.”

“Gray is thrilled to continue to provide fans the Indiana Fever games they want, free over-the-air,” said Sandy Breland, chief operating officer, Gray Media. “We look forward to an exciting season for the team and the fans.”

Fever games begin airing for free over-the-air on May 20 when the team meets Atlanta on the court. Highlight matchups include encounters with the defending champion New York Liberty on July 16 and two games against the Las Vegas Aces on July 3 and July 24.

The 18 games that will be broadcast under the agreement include:

May 20 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

May 22 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

May 28 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 3 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. ET

June 10 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 17 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET

June 19 at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET

June 24 at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

July 3 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

July 5 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. ET

July 9 vs. Golden State, Noon ET

July 16 at New York, 7:30 p.m. ET

July 24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

Aug. 5 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET

Aug. 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

Aug. 24 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET

Sept. 2 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

Sept. 7 at Washington, 3 p.m. ET

Stations airing the games (subject to change) include: