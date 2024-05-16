Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Debut Set Viewing Records

ESPN has announced that its coverage of Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut in the Indiana Fever versus the Connecticut Sun season opener was the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN platforms ever, including both regular season or playoff games.

The game scored 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, surpassing the Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun game in May 22, 2004.

The game peaked at 2.3 million viewers in the 7:45 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. window.

The second game of the night featuring the Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces averaged 464,000 viewers, up 5% year-over-year. The two games averaged 1.28 million viewers, up 192% versus last year’s regular season average on ESPN platforms.

WNBA Countdown presented by Google pre-game show leading into Indiana at Connecticut averaged 680,000 viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+, up 126% versus last year’s average across ABC and ESPN.

In addition WNBA content across ESPN.com and the ESPN App delivered an increase of 409% in terms of unique visitors year-over-year. Total engagements for WNBA content across ESPN social accounts is also up 125%, year-over-year.