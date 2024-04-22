Tegna’s WTHR and WALV to Broadcast Indiana Fever WNBA Games

INDIANAPOLIS and Tysons, Va.—In the wake of record viewing levels for the NCAA Women’s Championship games, Tegna has announced that signed an agreement with the Indiana Fever WNBA franchise to broadcast select Fever games during the 2024 season. Seventeen games will be shown for free over the air on WTHR or WALV, Tegna’s NBC and MeTV affiliates in Indianapolis, giving fans across central Indiana the opportunity to watch the team and its young superstars compete to return to the WNBA playoffs.

Tegna also said it will work with additional broadcast companies in the coming weeks to expand free over the air access to all available television markets outside of Indianapolis.

Last week, the Fever selected Iowa star Caitlin Clark with the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, joins a talented roster that includes Olympian, WNBA All-Star, and unanimous 2023 Rookie of The Year Aliyah Boston; WNBA All-Star and 2023 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award winner Kelsey Mitchell; NaLyssa Smith, the 2nd pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft; and more.

Earlier this month, the WNBA announced that 36 of the Fever’s 40 regular season games will be broadcast on national television, as well.

“So many new fans are tuning in to watch the world’s best basketball players compete in the WNBA, and the Fever have built a roster of incredible young talent that has caught the attention of basketball fans all over the globe,” said Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “Tegna and WTHR have been amazing local partners for years, and we are excited that more fans than ever before will get the chance to watch these amazing athletes play.”

“This is an exhilarating moment for women’s sports. The WNBA and Fever are leading the charge with this groundbreaking local broadcast rights agreement,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, Tegna. “The remarkable journey of Caitlin Clark and her teammates has captured the hearts and minds of millions. We’re thrilled to deliver all the Fever action to every household in the Indianapolis region.”

“We’re delighted to build on our strong marketing partnership with the Pacers and Fever and our longstanding commitment to local Indianapolis sports,” said Michael Brouder, general manager, WTHR. “Our station has always been at the center of the biggest local events that capture the spirit of Hoosiers far and wide. Our entire team in front of and behind the camera will be helping the Fever connect with our community and fans like never before.”

The partnership between the Fever and Tegna was brokered and negotiated by Dan Granik and David Sternberg of Range Sports, a Division of Range Media Partners, long-time consultants to Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The following games will be shown for free over the air on WTHR or WALV:

May 16 vs. New York, 7 p.m. WTHR

May 22 @ Seattle, 10 p.m. WTHR

May 25 @ Las Vegas, 9 p.m. WTHR

May 30 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. WTHR

June 1 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. WALV

June 10 @ Connecticut, 7 p.m. WTHR

June 13 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. WTHR

July 10 vs. Washington, Noon WTHR

August 24 @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. WALV

August 26 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. WTHR

August 28 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. WALV

September 1 @ Dallas, 4 p.m. WALV

September 4 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. WALV

September 8 vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m. WTHR

September 11 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. WALV

September 15 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m. WALV

September 19 @ Washington, 7 p.m. WTHR