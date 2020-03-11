Tech & Engineering Emmys Move NAB Show Ceremony

NEW YORK—The 71st Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards dinner is shifting its event originally planned to take place during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas to the NAB Show New York event in the fall because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced.

The annual ceremony was scheduled to take place on April 19 in Las Vegas, helping to kickoff the NAB Show.

“In consultation with health officials, award recipients and other prospective attendees, we determined that it was no longer prudent nor viable to move forward with our ceremony,” said NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp in a statement. “The NAB Show has been a wonderful home for the Tech Emmys, and we intend to reschedule the ceremony to correspond instead with NAB’s fall convention in New York.”

NATAS did say that it does plan to move forward with other upcoming events, including the Sports Emmy Awards on April 28 in New York; the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 12-14 in Pasadena, Calif., and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards in September in New York.

“We are closely monitoring public health authorities’ guidance, seeking feedback from our awards communities and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we make determinations around these other events based on day-to-day developments,” Sharp added.

“In every case, the health and safety of our event attendees and staff will remain our paramount concern. We are particularly grateful to and proud of the thousands of NATAS members across America’s local newsrooms who are going the front-line work of informing the public in this time of anxiety, confusion and ever-changing information.”

Here is the list of Tech & Engineering Emmy winners that will be honored this year.