TBS Selects Digital Rapids' Kayak Workflow Platform

MARKHAM, ONTARIO – Digital Rapids announced today that Turner Broadcasting System has chosen the Kayak workflow platform to power Turner's media processing operations for its multi-screen video initiatives. The two companies have expanded their relationship, collaborating to bring Turner's range of premium content to audiences across viewing platforms.



As the technology platform powering the upcoming version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager high-volume media processing software, Kayak integrates with existing Transcode Manager deployments, adding new levels of intelligent automation and video processing functionality.



Turner's initial use of Kayak and Transcode Manager 2.0, processing and transforming content for multi-platform distribution, showcases the platform’s capabilities. Incorporating tasks from multi-stage image processing and transcoding to packaging the media into multiple formats, the workflow addresses the challenges of processing content with widely varying technical characteristics. Leveraging its metadata handling and frame-by-frame and sample-by-sample basis media analysis, Kayak’s logic-driven automation adapts to the source content.



“We have developed our own custom Kayak components, enabling seamless integration with Turner's existing business systems, and we are pleased to partner with Digital Rapids to further our digital encoding initiatives,” said Brooks Tobey, senior vice president for sales solutions and multi-screen development and delivery at Turner.



“This platform allows us to efficiently process and deliver content from our news and entertainment services across a wide array of consumer platforms,” said Keith Chandler, vice president for media and multi-platform operations at Turner.



Kayak enables media organizations to design, deploy and manage customized workflows in the multi-screen landscape. Kayak is available as a comprehensive workflow technology platform for customers, systems integrators and software developers and in product form within the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 high-volume media processing solution.



