Synamedia Acquires the Content Discovery Platform Utelly
The deal for Utelly will boost Synamedia Go's content discovery capabilities
LONDON—The video software provider Synamedia has acquired Utelly, a U.K.-based privately-owned content discovery platform provider with products focusing on the entertainment industry.
Utelly's solution simplifies the complexity of users' content discovery across TV channels, on demand and multiple streaming services, the companies said.
Its SaaS-based technology is already pre-integrated with the Synamedia Go video platform and will now be embedded in the Go.Aggregate add-on pack to make it easier for viewers to find content across TV and apps on any screen. Utelly's technology achieves this through metadata aggregation, intelligent asset linking, AI and machine learning.
"Every day we hear from customers that metadata aggregation is an obstacle that is negatively impacting viewer engagement,” explained Paul Segre, CEO of Synamedia. “Utelly was ahead of the curve in recognizing this and developing a SaaS solution that enables end users to find content across aggregated TV and video services. Its AI-powered solution eliminates the complexity of combining data from multiple metadata providers and is a great addition to our Synamedia Go streaming platform."
Utelly aggregates data in real-time from multiple metadata providers – pre-integrated with Gracenote, TiVo, IMDB, Netflix and 50 others. By unifying data and using AI to enrich sparse data sets, Utelly provides customers with search and recommendations that enhance viewers' content discovery experiences. The result is an increase in customers' Net Promoter Score (NPS), subscriber retention, and ARPU, the companies said.
This acquisition strengthens the Synamedia Go offering and underlines a new phase of investment in Synamedia's portfolio of SaaS streaming solutions which also includes Synamedia Clarissa, Synamedia Iris, VIVID Workflow as a Service, and Synamedia OTT ServiceGuard.
"This acquisition is testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our tight knit team of developers who have put Utelly on the map,” said Romain Eude, Utelly founder and CEO. “We look forward to the next step in Utelly's journey as we become part of the Synamedia family and embrace the new opportunities on a global scale."
