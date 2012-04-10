Snell Offers High-Density Conversion Range Starting at $3,299



READING, ENGLAND: Snell is rolling out KudosPro, a next-generation image-processor that will start at $3,299. Snell says KudosPro is a universal platform that handles and converts all SD, HD, and 3Gbps video formats, as well as a wide range of audio formats including AES, embedded audio, and Dolby E.



Snell will introduce six new KudosPros at the 2012 NAB show, including single-, dual-, and quad-channel format and frame rate converters. Housed in a 1-RU package, all KudosPros provide comprehensive control capabilities via an intuitive control panel. Full system management and monitoring is provided via SNMP or Snell’s RollCall system. Additional functionality includes relay bypass, HDMI monitoring output, closed caption and timecode management, and AFD support.



