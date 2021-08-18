Sinclair Names Daniel J. Hoffman SVP of Sales Transformation

BALTIMORE, M.D.—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has announced that Daniel J. Hoffman has been promoted to senior vice president of sales transformation.

Hoffman will report to Rob Weisbord, president, broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer, and will lead the company’s data and technology integration into the sales process.

(Image credit: Sinclair)

“Dan has over twenty-five years of experience in the broadcast and cable industry with an extensive background in station operations, finance and change management,” said Weisbord. “We are proud to be promoting him to this new role, where he will help evolve our sales strategy and productivity, while driving revenue working with technology partners.”

Mr. Hoffman, who joined Sinclair in 2013, will also retain his current responsibilities as group manager, with operational oversight over 15 properties across Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“As Sinclair continues to grow, our sales strategy and data analytics technology will continue to evolve, and I am looking forward to creating opportunities to better serve both our internal and external customers and assist them in their revenue goals,” Hoffman said.

Prior to joining Sinclair Broadcast Group, Mr. Hoffman served as vice president of sales for Granite Broadcasting, focusing on multi-platform operations with sales integration. Prior to that, he worked for several groups in the broadcast industry including Gray Telev ision, Inc., Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc., and Emmis Communications. Prior to those groups, he worked as director of sales at Comcast Corporation overseeing operations in both the Baltimore and Washington DMAs. He started his career in the cable industry as an account executive for Tele-Communications Inc. in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Hoffman succeeds Dan Mellon, a long-term veteran of Sinclair Broadcast Group, who retired on July 31st.

