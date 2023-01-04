Sinclair Names Cory Culleton VP/Associate Group Manager
Culleton will oversee operations in the Raleigh N.C., Pensacola Fla./Mobile Ala., Tallahassee Fla. and Gainesville Fla. markets
PENSACOLA, Fla.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Cory Culleton vice president/associate group manager. In his new post he will be responsible for the oversight of the Raleigh N.C., Pensacola Fla./Mobile Ala., Tallahassee Fla. and Gainesville Fla. markets.
He will also continue in his role as vice president and general manager of WEAR/WFGX in Pensacola, Fla. and will continue to have oversight of providing services to WPMI/WJTC in Mobile, Ala.
Culleton has held several executive leadership positions at Sinclair. Prior to being named vice president and general manager of Pensacola/Mobile last year, he most recently served as vice president and general manager with oversight of providing services to WGFL/WNBW/WYME in Gainesville, Fla. Previous roles include vice president and general manager at WTGS in Savannah, Ga. and at WGXA in Macon, Ga.; and general sales manager at WGFL/WNBW/WYME in Gainesville, Fla.
In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of broadcast said, “With over 20 years of experience in television, digital strategies and advertising sales, Cory has a long history of success, and we are excited to have him expand his market oversight into Gainesville, Tallahassee and Raleigh.”
“It is a privilege to be expanding into the Florida teams in Gainesville and Tallahassee, and also Raleigh, N.C.,” said Culleton. “I am humbled and excited to be a part of the great things happening at this group of stations and I am honored to have this opportunity. I look forward to building relationships in all of these Sinclair stations and our local communities.”
Culleton holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Liberty University.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.