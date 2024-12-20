Sinclair, Gray Media to Broadcast Columbus Blue Jackets NHL Games

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Sinclair and FanDuel Sports Network have signed a deal that will allow Sinclair and Gray Media stations in select markets to simulcast five Blue Jacket NHL games.

As a result of the deal, FanDuel Sports Network’s game productions will be simulcast locally on Sinclair’s WSYX (known on-air as ABC 6) and WWHO (channel 53, known on-air as CW Columbus), both of which are available to viewers OTA as well as through cable and satellite providers Spectrum, DirecTV and DirecTV Stream, YouTubeTV, Dish and Breezeline.

In addition, regional broadcasts will allow fans in areas throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky to watch the games over-the-air via stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group and Gray Media.

“We’re excited to work with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gray Media and our partner FanDuel Sports Network to bring these games to fans across Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky,” Blue Jackets vice president of business intelligence and broadcasting Marc Gregory said. “By expanding access to these matchups, we’re offering an additional opportunity for our passionate fans to engage with the team and experience Blue Jackets hockey.”

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are a beloved team, and we are excited to expand their reach to a broader audience with these broadcasts,” said Tony D'Angelo, vice president and general manager of WSYX, WTTE (Fox 28) and WWHO. “ABC6 and CW Columbus will provide a unique opportunity for fans to watch these games, and we are excited to be able to offer this coverage to Blue Jackets supporters in our community.”

The five matchups, including pregame and postgame coverage, will air live on the channels listed below. The schedule includes two games against the Detroit Red Wings before the teams face off in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on March 1 at Ohio Stadium:

Thursday, Jan. 2: vs. Detroit Red Wings, CW 53

vs. Detroit Red Wings, CW 53 Saturday, Jan. 11: at St. Louis Blues, ABC 6

at St. Louis Blues, ABC 6 Thursday, Jan. 23: at Carolina Hurricanes, CW 53

at Carolina Hurricanes, CW 53 Thursday, Feb. 27: at Detroit Red Wings, CW 53

at Detroit Red Wings, CW 53 Monday, March 17: vs. New Jersey Devils, CW 53

Additionally, all five games will continue to be broadcast on the team’s flagship FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and via the FanDuel Sports Network app, featuring pre-and postgame coverage.

The out-of-market schedule includes: