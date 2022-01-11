Atlantic Broadband Rebrands as Breezeline

QUINCY, Mass.—Following Atlantic Broadband’s acquisition of two cable systems in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio , the cable operator has decided to rebrand itself as “Breezeline.”

The new name will more accurately reflect its expanded geographical reach, which now covers 1.6 million homes and businesses, as well as its new service offerings and its commitment to customer care, the cable operator said.

“We’re no longer just an east coast provider, and we’ve long offered much more than broadband, so our company identity must evolve with us,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “The name Breezeline marks the beginning of a new, exciting era of transforming our company through new growth, while also elevating the customer experience through enhanced customer care options, innovative products, and investment in the latest technologies.”

In addition to recent growth through acquisitions, the company has launched a major fiber expansion initiative that will extend connectivity to more than 70,000 additional homes and businesses in New Hampshire and West Virginia via ultra-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology.

The company also announced plans to launch Breezeline Stream TV, a cloud-based, web-powered video experience allowing customers to access live and recorded programs on every compatible device in and outside the home. Breezeline Stream TV will be launched in select Breezeline markets early this year, with additional markets being added throughout 2022.

“The Breezeline name was chosen to convey our commitment to providing easy access to connected experiences for our customers,” said Julie Sullivan, vice president of marketing for Breezeline. “The Breezeline logo, a five-point pinwheel, represents our customers and the communities we serve, the innovation and services that enrich customers’ lives, and the elevated experiences we strive to provide in a seamlessly connected world. The pinwheel also implies motion – symbolic of both high-speed connectivity and the ease with which customers can interact with our company and services.”

The new Breezeline name and logo were introduced to customers on January 10 with a redesigned website, rebranded social media platforms, email announcements and more. The company’s Columbus and Cleveland operations, which are currently operating under the WOW! brand name, will transition to Breezeline by summer 2022.

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. It is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States.